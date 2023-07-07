Arsenal star prefers move to Serie A giants amid links to Saudi Arabian clubs - Reports

Thomas Partey could reportedly be heading for the exit at Arsenal come the end of the summer transfer window. According to CBS correspondent James Benge, the Gunners midfielder has decided not to take up any offers coming in from Saudi Arabia.

The journalist reports that the Ghana international would much rather join Juventus, with whom an initial dialogue has already taken place. According to the same report, Partey received offers from Al-Ahli, Al-Khaleej and Al-Nassr.

Former GOAL correspondent Charles Watts reported via his Youtube channel on Thursday (June 6) that the 30-year-old is said to return to London Colney. The journalist believes that Partey will discuss his future plans with the club's management.

The Gunners are closing in on the signing of Declan Rice (via David Ornstein). The Athletic correspondent reported on Wednesday (June 5) that Arsenal and West Ham United have agreed on a deal worth £100 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

The Hammers have given the midfielder permission to complete his medicals and finalize personal terms.

Although Partey's position as the first-choice number six could be threatened, the Gunners are yet to replace Granit Xhaka, who departed for Bayer Leverkusen. Should the Gunners fail to complete another midfield signing, the Premier League outfit could employ a system that employs two pivots in Partey and Rice.

William Sailba signs new deal at Arsenal

Sporting CP v Arsenal FC: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

David Ornstein reported on Friday (June 7) that William Saliba has signed his fresh contract at Arsenal. The new agreement will see the French international stay at the Emirates till 2027.

Saliba will earn a reported amount of £10 million per year (via The Athletic). The centre-back was crucial to the side's success last season. He appeared in 27 of the 38 Premier League matches for the Gunners, during which time the club lost just three games.

However, the Frenchman missed the last 11 league games of the season due to a back injury. The north London outfit drew three of those 11 games without Saliba and saw their chances of claiming the Premier League title slip away.

