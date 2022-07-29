Arsenal star ready to forgo wages to force move away - Reports 

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is seemingly desperate to secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. The Spaniard returned to the club after a successful loan spell with La Liga side Real Betis last season.

According to BeSoccer, the 26-year-old is keen to return to Real Betis and is even willing to forego his remaining wages with Arsenal to secure a return to Manuel Pellegrini's side. The Spaniard is believed to be owed a fee in the region of £5 million.

Hector Bellerin made the move from Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy to Arsenal's youth academy in 2011. He made his senior debut for the Premier League side during the 2013-14 campaign and became a regular member of the club's starting line-up the following season.

He was included in the PFA Team of the Year during the 2015-16 campaign. The 26-year-old helped the Gunners win three FA Cups. However, his development at Arsenal was hampered by a serious knee injury that he suffered during a match against Chelsea in January 2019.

After returning to action, Bellerin struggled to return to his best and therefore failed to nail down a regular place in Arsenal's starting line-up. He opted to join Spanish side Real Betis on a season-long loan last summer. The defender was able to resurrect his career under the guidance of former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini.

He made 32 appearances in all competitions for the club and helped them win the Copa del Rey and finish fifth in La Liga, thereby securing qualification for next season's Europa League.

According to the Daily Star, Real Betis lack the funds required to sign Hector Bellerin permanently due to their dire financial situation.

However, Arsenal technical director Edu has hinted that the club could be willing to terminate the Spaniard's contract as per Sport. He will therefore be able to join Betis on a free transfer. The right-back is also willing to forgo the £5 million that he is owed by the north London club to secure a smooth exit from the Emirates Stadium.

Lucas Torreira could potentially follow Hector Bellerin through the exit door at Arsenal

Lucas Torreira was another player who left north London last summer to join Italian side Fiorentina on a season-long loan. The Uruguayan was one of the Serie A club's standout players last season, scoring five goals in 31 league games. The club, however, opted against exercising their option to buy the midfielder this summer.

The 26-year-old returned to the Emirates Stadium this summer as was included in the club's squad for their pre-season tour. However, the midfielder is seemingly keen to secure a move away from the club.

Torreira's agent Oscar Bentancour has revealed that the player has a pre-agreement with Valencia as per Sport 890, and will join Gennaro Gattuso's side if the Gunners greenlight a transfer.

Mikel Arteta is, however, reluctant to part ways with the player. The Spaniard could be open to letting Torreira leave the club after they sign a new midfielder this summer. As per The Mirror, the Gunners are close to signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

