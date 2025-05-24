Arsenal star ready to join European giants because of Mikel Arteta - Reports

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is ready to leave the Emirates this summer, according to former scout Mick Brown. The Polish defender has been afforded an extended run in the Gunners' starting XI following Gabriel Magalhaes' injury.

Ad

However, Kiwior is expected to drop down the pecking order once the Brazilian returns to full fitness. The 25-year-old is unhappy with his role under Mikel Arteta, and believes that he is good enough to play for a top club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown added that Juventus are interested in Kiwior, but a final decision on the move will depend on Arteta.

“Kiwior is assessing his situation at Arsenal. He’ll know how he feels about his role at Arsenal and whether he’s going to get the type of playing time he wants when everybody is fit and available. From what I hear, Juventus and a few of the other Italian clubs are looking at him," said Brown.

Ad

Trending

He continued:

“He moved to Arsenal from an Italian club, so he knows the league and the country which is always a boost for these types of moves. A move to Juventus is one he will be interested in if they can meet Arsenal’s asking price. It will depend on whether the interested clubs make a move and whether Arteta wants to let him go.”

Ad

Kiwior's contract at the Emirates runs until 2028.

Could Arsenal lose out on Rodrygo Goes this summer?

Rodrygo Goes.

Rodrygo Goes' proposed move to the Emirates is now under doubt due to the player's wage demands, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg (via Madrid Universal). The Brazilian forward's future at Real Madrid is up in the air ahead of the summer.

Ad

The 24-year-old is no longer indispensable at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe now undroppable in attack. Rodrygo is understandably disillusioned by his position and is considering his options.

WIth Carlo Ancelotti set to leave and Xabi Alonso reportedly set to take charge of Real Madrid soon, the Brazilian's situation could go from bad to worse. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on developments as they look to add more firepower to their attack.

Mikel Arteta wants to upgrade his frontline after another trophyless campaign, and has reportedly identified Rodrygo as an option. The two parties were reportedly locked in talks in recent days to chalk out a move. However, the Brazilian wants €10m per year in wages, which the north London side are reluctant to pay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More