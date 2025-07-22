Arsenal star reluctant to sign new deal until 2032 amid interest from Real Madrid: Reports

William Saliba remains a key player at Arsenal despite Real Madrid's interest in the 24-year-old. According to Spanish outlet AS (via Madrid Univeral), the Gunners, led by sporting director Andrea Berta, are adamant about tying the Frenchman to a new deal until 2032.
Saliba's current deal with the north London club expires in the summer of 2027. Hence, multiple European clubs, including Real Madrid, are interested in signing the Frenchman.
Arsenal view Saliba as a key figure in future plans as they aim to win the Premier League. They have finished second for three consecutive seasons in English top-tier football. As a result, the Gunners are ready to offer the 24-year-old a new five-year deal.
However, the Frenchman has no intention of renewing his contract with the north London club. The aforementioned report also claims that Real Madrid have already held conversations with Saliba's representatives and have started preparing for a potential future move.
The Spanish giants completed the signing of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth earlier this summer, but their injury concerns have not ended. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba will turn 33 and 34 next season, while Eder Militao has suffered two serious knee injuries in the past.
Real Madrid have William Saliba on their transfer radar as a potential long-term partner for Dean Huijsen in the backline.
Chelsea lead Arsenal in the race to sign 22-year-old star: Reports
According to Fabrizio Romano (via Metro), Chelsea have overtaken Arsenal in the race to sign RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons. The Blues have been monitoring the former La Masia star's situation in Germany for a long time and are keen on completing a deal for the Dutchman.
RB Leipzig value the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder at £60 million, while Simons is also eager to join the Blues. Chelsea have started club-to-club talks with the German side on Tuesday, July 22. However, the Blues are required to sell a player to make space for the Dutchman.
Despite Xavi Simons' strong interest in joining the west London club, the Gunners haven't given up on signing him. Simons, who can play as a winger, midfielder, and centre forward, has played 76 games for the German side, scoring 21 goals and providing 23 assists. His contract with Leipzig ends in the summer of 2027.