Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is reportedly back in training with the rest of Mikel Arteta's squad ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace. Journalist Jeorge Bird provided following the Gunners' 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener on Saturday (August 12).

It looks like the midfielder has recovered from the injury that he confirmed via Instagram earlier in the transfer window. He claimed that a muscular injury was the reason for his absence during the Gunners' pre-season tours of Germany and the USA (via Football.London).

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move away to Vincent Kompany's Burnley this summer. The midfielder could be loaned to the newly promoted side with an option to buy (via TBR).

It appears the midfielder has fallen out of favor at the Emirates. After making his move to north London from Anderlecht in 2021 for a reported fee of €17.5 million, the player has failed to nail down a spot in the eleven.

After spending the second half of last season on loan with Crystal Palace, yet another loan deal seems likely for the player. Lokonga started six league games for the Eagles after registering just two for Arsenal in the first half of the campaign.

The additions of Declan Rice and Jorginho are sure to limit the youngster's minutes this term.

Ligue 1 outfit interest in signing Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga - Reports

Albert Sambi Lokonga (via Getty Images)

Football journalist Sacha Tavolieri believes Ligue 1 club AS Monaco are interested in securing the services of Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga. The club are have also been linked with a move for Gunners' striker Folarin Balogun this summer.

Tavolieri claims that the French outfit's fondness of the midfielder began before the 23-year-old signed for Arsenal in 2021. However, nothing concrete has been agreed between the two clubs involved and the player.

The journalist further claims that a potential move to Burnley will be more difficult than first expected. Negotiations on personal terms have proved an issue in completing the player's signing.

Since joining Arteta's side from Anderlecht, the midfielder has made 39 appearances for the north London outfit.