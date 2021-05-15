Arsenal star set to leave in the summer – Reports

David Luiz is set to leave Arsenal in the summer. The Brazilian has decided not to continue at the Emirates and will leave when his contract expires.

As per Daily Mail and David Ornstein, David Luiz has informed Arsenal of his wishes to leave. The two reports suggest both parties agreed it was time to go separate ways in the summer.

David Luiz leaving Arsenal at end of season. 34yo told club today + they agreed. #AFC had not offered new deal & even if they did the Brazil int’l defender wouldn’t have signed as decision had been made to go @TheAthleticUK @SamiMokbel81_DM 1st off mark 👏 https://t.co/W00EY5VOlS — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 14, 2021

David Ornstein has added that David Luiz did not have any plans to remain at Arsenal and would have turned down any offer put on the table by the club. The Brazilian spent two years at Arsenal after joining Chelsea.

David Luiz has been a key part of Maikel Arteta's side this season and has played 30 matches. In total, he has played 73 times for Arsenal in the two years at the club and has won the FA Cup.

Arsenal will reportedly announce the departure in July when David Luiz's contract officially expires.

Arsenal are still backing Mikel Arteta and he’ll stay. The club is planning with the Spanish manager about next transfers window and new signings. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



The decision to not offer David Luiz a new contract was made together between player, board and approved by Arteta. 🇧🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2021

What next for David Luiz after leaving Arsenal?

Some rumors suggest David Luiz could be on his way back to Benfica. The Portuguese club was where he sprung to light, and Chelsea snapped him up quickly.

Former teammate Nuno Gomes have urged David Luiz to move back to Benfica in the summer. Talking to Goal earlier this year, he said:

"Let's see what happens. I remember that when he left Benfica he was very well adapted to Portugal in terms of his career on the pitch and his social life off the pitch. He was like a Portuguese already in terms of his way of life and culture. He struggled a little bit to leave because he was doing very well and was very well settled here."

"But the offer that he received he couldn't refuse. But he always said that one day he wanted to return. I don't know if it will be possible or not, but I would love it to happen."

David Luiz moved to Chelsea in 2011 before leaving for PSG and returning a few seasons later. He was not in Frank Lampard's plans at Stamford Bridge and thus made a short trip across London to join Arsenal in 2019.