Arsenal star set to miss Aston Villa clash following groin injury - Reports

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is reportedly set to miss their Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday, August 24. The Brazilian has reportedly picked up a groin injury.

Jesus missed around 16 games across competitions last season due to multiple injury issues. He made 36 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists. He featured in their season opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers as they won 2-0.

However, as per Team News and ticks (via Arsenal Zone), Jesus has suffered a groin injury and will miss their clash against Aston Villa. It will come as a big blow for the side after manager Mikel Arteta had said in pre-season that Jesus is ready to bounce back this season. He said (via Evening Standard):

Trending

“He looks really good, he looks really sharp. He’s changed a lot of things over the summer and he’s come back in top condition again. When you have that baseline, other things can be built but without that foundation we don’t have a player and he needs to be in that condition to get the best out of him.

“He’s realised that and I’m really happy with what he’s shown today again. You can see by the way he looks, the way he’s moving and you can see in his eyes that there’s a spark there.”

Since arriving from Manchester City in 2022, Jesus has scored 19 goals and provided 15 assists in 70 games for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta on Aston Villa beating Arsenal twice last season

The Gunners came close to winning the Premier League title last season, losing to Manchester City by two points. It was decided by fine margins and it could've been different had they turned one of their five losses into a win. Two of those defeats came against Aston Villa as Arsenal lost 1-0 at Villa Park and 2-0 at the Emirates.

Ahead of their trip to Villa Park on August 24, Mikel Arteta was asked why his side lost twice against Unai Emery's side. He said (via Arsenal.com):

"They scored and we didn’t, it’s very simple. In two games we had an enormous amount of chances to do that, and that was the big difference. There were other details for sure which we have analysed, and we will have to do better tomorrow because they are a really good side with a good coach."

Both sides have had a good start to their season. While the Gunners beat Wolves 2-0 at home, Aston Villa beat West Ham United 2-1 at the London Stadium in their opening game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback