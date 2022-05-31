Arsenal star in talks with Ligue 1 giants as summer exit edges closer - Reports

Alexandre Lacazette has reportedly held talks with Lyon and Marseille over a possible summer move. The Frenchman will be out of contract at Arsenal next month and is free to hold talks with any club.

As per journalist Ekrem Konur, Lyon is Lacazette's preferred choice, as he has played for them before. However, Marseille are not giving up and believe they can strike a deal.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Lyon and Marseille held talks with Alexandre Lacazette.



🤝 The priority of the French star is Lyon, but Marseille believes that it can convince him. #OL #OM Lyon and Marseille held talks with Alexandre Lacazette.🤝 The priority of the French star is Lyon, but Marseille believes that it can convince him. 🚨 Lyon and Marseille held talks with Alexandre Lacazette.🤝 The priority of the French star is Lyon, but Marseille believes that it can convince him. 🇫🇷 ⚪ #OL 🔵 #OM https://t.co/mb5NocsSc9

Marseille have qualified for next season's Champions League and that could tilt the balance in their favor. The Arsenal striker has admitted he wants to play in the competition again.

While speaking to Canal Plus earlier this year, Lacazette confirmed he was in talks with Lyon but wanted to play in the Champions League. He said:

"I am in discussions with a lot of clubs. I'm open. I have never cut contact with Lyon since I left. I try to return to the club once or twice a year to see the medical staff because we are really close. Lyon know that I am free, they have to come with a proposal. I want to play in Europe, it's been a long time since I played in the Champions League, I'm missing it.

"It's a little more complicated, nothing is impossible in life, but it's a little more complicated. [The team I will join] will have to be in the Champions League and play good football. Passing the ball, not just hitting it from box to box. Not kick and rush. That would not work for me."

Arsenal manager not bothered by Lacazette talks

Lacazette was free to hold talks with any side from January onwards as he had less than six months left on his Arsenal contract.

Mikel Arteta was not bothered by the aforementioned interview and said:

"We have expressed our intention is to speak in the summer. For the rest, I just want him fully focused on his duty which is to defend Arsenal in the best possible way. He doesn't need to tell me what he does."

The Gunners are seemingly moving on from Lacazette too, after letting Aubameyang join Barcelona in January.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far