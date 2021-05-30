Arsenal star targeted for swap deal by Serie A club - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is reportedly the subject of a proposed swap deal by Roma, with the Serie A club's previous offer being rejected by the Gunners.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have already had an offer of €13 million rejected by Arsenal. The Gunners are holding out for a fee in the range of €20 million.

The Serie A club are now considering offering a swap deal for the midfielder. Roma are weighing up whether or not to include Amadou Diawara in the deal for Xhaka.

The Giallorossi are, however, open to offering Turkish winger Cengiz Under in a player-plus-cash deal in order to get the deal over the line.

Under spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Leicester City but failed to make an impact at the club, with Brendan Rodgers opting not to make his deal permanent.

The 23-year-old only made one start for the Foxes in what was a rather disappointing debut season in the Premier League.

With both Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka at the club, it seems unlikely that Arsenal would accept Under as part of a swap deal for Granit Xhaka.

Having said that, Xhaka is still being touted to complete his move to Roma in the coming weeks, with new manager Jose Mourinho reportedly a huge fan of the 28-year old.

It remains to be seen what deal the Gunners will end up accepting for the midfielder.

Arsenal bracing themselves for more departures this summer

Emiliano Buendia could be on his way to Arsenal this summer

Arsenal are preparing for a mass exodus this summer after the club failed to qualify for European football in the 2020-21 season.

Along with David Luiz and Granit Xhaka, a host of names are rumored to be on their way out the door at the Emirates this summer. This includes Willian, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

Star striker Alexandre Lacazette could also part ways with the club in search of European football. Mikel Arteta will have a huge job on his hands to build a team that can compete for a top-six finish next season.

Arsenal have been linked with moves for Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia and Brighton's Yves Bissouma, but no deals have been confirmed as of yet.

