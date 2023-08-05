Arsenal star tells Mikel Arteta he wants to leave just months after joining Gunners - Reports

Arsenal's midfield sensation Jorginho has expressed his desire to leave the club this month, according to TRT Spor (via TBR Football). Rumors swirling from the Turkey-based platform suggest that Fenerbahce are eager to secure his services.

Jorginho's arrival at the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea earlier this year was met with some anticipation, with the Gunners shelling out £12 million. In the last few months at the club, he has proved his worth, earning plaudits for his exceptional performances on the field.

Notably, he made 16 appearances for Mikel Arteta's men following his January transfer move. His impressive form extended into the pre-season, leaving the club understandably excited about his potential contributions in the upcoming campaign.

Despite the optimism, reports from TRT Spor indicate that Jorginho's future at the Emirates Stadium has become uncertain.

The report claims that the midfielder is no longer part of the club's plans and he himself informed Mikel Arteta of his plans to leave. This revelation has piqued the interest of Fenerbahce, who have wasted no time in reaching out to Arsenal to explore the possibility of acquiring him.

Oleksandr Zinchenko lavishes praise on Jurrien Timber's potential impact at Arsenal

Arsenal have roped in promising Dutch defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax in the ongoing summer transfer window. Recognizing their need to bolster their defensive options, the acquisition of Timber for an initial fee of €40m has been an impressive signing for the club.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been effusive in his admiration for the new signing. Despite being a left-back himself, Zinchenko's confidence in Timber's abilities has led him to suggest that the Ajax academy product might even outshine him on the pitch.

The Ukrainian international said to the club media (via Arsenal Insider):

“I do know about him because I watched him and followed the way he played at Ajax. Also, I played against him for the national team. So, I know about him as a player – what amazing qualities he has – and, now, I know him off the pitch. He’s a great guy, another incredible signing for Arsenal who will help us a lot."

“Maybe he is [a similar type of player] but maybe better than me. I’m sure he is 100% going to show us what he can do and will really help us," he added.

As the new season approaches, the Emirates faithful will eagerly anticipate Timber's contributions and the prospect of witnessing him excel under Arteta's tutelage.

With Zinchenko's endorsement, Jurrien Timber's potential impact for the Gunners could be more than remarkable.