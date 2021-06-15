Arsenal star tipped to make a shock move to Manchester City - Reports

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has tipped Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney to make a move to Premier League champions Manchester City, according to the Times (via Football London).

Writing in the Times, Neil Lennon believes Kieran Tierney was Arsenal's best player last season and was right in leaving his boyhood club Celtic in 2019 for the betterment of his career. Lennon said:

“When I had him at Celtic, Kieran was really confused about what to do in terms of leaving because the club meant so much to him. Ambition and finances meant he made the right call for his career. For me, he’s Arsenal’s best player."

However, Neil Lennon has tipped the current Arsenal left-back to move to a bigger side like Manchester City. Despite not being as good as Liverpool's Andy Robertson, Tierney's power and desire are second to none. Lennon wrote:

“I could see him going to Manchester City, he’s got all the tools to play for them. He’s maybe not got the all-rounded left foot that Andy Robertson has, that natural whip, but he’s got everything else and he sees things. He’s so athletic and powerful.”

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney could be a perfect fit for Manchester City

Manchester City haven't had a reliable left-back ever since Pep Guardiola took over from Manuel Pelligrini in 2016. The Citizens have spent big on full-backs over the years only, but none have clicked so far on the left channel.

Manchester City signed Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco for £52 million. However, due to constant injuries and a lack of game time, the Frenchman lost his place in the starting XI to Oleksandr Zinchenko, who himself has failed to impress at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg Two

Manchester City are rumored to be in the market for yet another left-back with Arsenal's Kieran Tierney very much on their radar. After a disappointing season, Arsenal have failed to qualify for any European competition for the first time in 25 years. This could see many of their star players leave this summer, including Tierney.

However, Arsenal have reportedly opened up contract talks with Kieran Tierney, with the club rumored to have offered him a leadership role in order to persuade him to remain at the Emirates.

