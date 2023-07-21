Arsenal star wants to leave Emirates as agent begins talks with three clubs - Reports

Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares is reportedly set to leave the club this summer, with La Liga side Villarreal and other top European clubs interested in him.

According to TEAMtalk, teams from both the Premier League and Portugal's Primeira Liga could be potential landing spots for Soares. The report added that informal discussions are underway between the defender's agent and three Portuguese clubs.

Soares, 31, is expected to leave Arsenal on a permanent deal this summer, with his contract set to expire in June 2024. He was notably left out of the Gunners' squad for their ongoing set of pre-season fixtures in the United States.

Nicolas Pepe and Albert Sambi Lokonga, who are also expected to leave the Emirates this summer, didn't make the cut either.

Soares joined Arsenal permanently in the summer of 2020, having initially joined on a loan deal in January that year. Injuries initially prevented him from getting a consistent run of games and he played just 30 times between January 2020 and the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Portuguese then went on to feature 25 times during the 2021-22 season, even starting 15 of their final 17 Premier League matches. However, the arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White's emergence as a dependable right-back made him third choice at the position.

Soares played only four matches for the Gunners in the first half of last season before joining Fulham on loan in January this year. He featured eight times for the Cottagers before returning to the Emirates upon the end of the season.

Overall, Soares has made 59 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, scoring twice and laying out five assists.

Jurrien Timber's arrival this summer could push Cedric Soares further down the pecking order at Arsenal

Arsenal confirmed the arrival of Jurrien Timber earlier this month after paying AFC Ajax around €40 million for his services. The Dutchman made his debut this week, coming off the bench in the Gunners' 5-0 thrashing of MLS All-Stars at the Audi Field in Washington D.C.

Timber is expected to provide Mikel Arteta's side with versatility. During his time at Ajax, the 22-year-old largely operated as a centre-back but also played as a right-back, left-back and in central midfield.

With Arteta preferring for his full-backs to press forward into midfield when his side have the ball, Timber could be an instant lock to start for the Gunners. As mentioned earlier, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain in their squad as well, which has seemingly put an end to Cedric Soares' time at the Emirates.