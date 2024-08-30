Arsenal start internal discussion after being offered chance to sign Premier League winner on deadline day - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly discussing internally as to whether or not they should sign Raheem Sterling after the player was offered to them by Chelsea. This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who has provided an update about the same on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Blues manager Enzo Maresca has publicly come out to state that Sterling will receive little to no minutes under him. As a result, the former Manchester City star is looking for opportunities elsewhere.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of wingers this summer, including the likes of Nico Williams and Kingsley Coman, among others. Therefore, the signing of a player like Sterling is well on the cards.

Romano wrote about this on X:

"Arsenal are discussing internally about Raheem Sterling as the opportunity has been offered again this morning. Chelsea want to find a solution for Raheem as he won't be included in the squad again if he stays, Enzo Maresca said.

"Sterling, assessing options to decide soon."

The 29-year-old, whose favorite position is the left wing, will have serious competition for minutes in that role at the Emirates. Gabriel Martinelli has started the season out there but is being given a real run for his money by Belgian attacker Leandro Trossard.

However, the opposite side lacks a player to compete with Bukayo Saka. The Gunners have been looking for a player to provide cover in that area, and Sterling could be able to offer the same.

With an increase in the number of Champions League matches on top of the domestic schedule, Arsenal could have to rotate their players quite frequently.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Arsenal target Nico Williams

Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams was seemingly a top target for Arsenal this summer. However, Fabrizio Romano has come out to clarify that the Gunners will not be signing the Spain international, who is set to continue with his current employers.

Speaking about this to The Boot Room, the transfer expert said (via Football365):

"Arsenal are not in negotiations for Nico Williams. Nico Williams is not on the market in the final days. Nico Williams is staying in Bilbao."

The rumors around Williams came after his brilliant performances at the club level last season. During the 2023/24 campaign, he made 37 appearances across competitions, bagging eight goals and 19 assists.

These interests were further enhanced after the player won Euro 2024 with Spain this summer. In that competition, the 22-year-old contributed with two goals and an assist.

