Arsenal step up their interest in Argentine attacking ace - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their interest in signing Norwich City's attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia this summer.

The Gunners are expected to be in the market for an attacking player as Martin Odegaard is set to return to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are demanding a whopping £60 million for Odegaard’s permanent transfer, so it’s unlikely that Arsenal will take up the option to sign the Norwegian.

As per Goal, Buendia will cost Arsenal around £40 million. That certainly isn't cheap, but Arsenal are said to be impressed with Buendia's consistent displays for the Canaries this season.

Buendia was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer as well, but the Gunners decided not to pursue him even though his price tag was not as high as it is now.

Buendia is Arsenal’s priority signing for the summer

The Gunners have often struggled for creativity this season, and although Odegaard’s arrival has helped, they need more attacking impetus next season.

Buendia is Arsenal technical director Edu’s priority signing this summer, and they are expected to make a move for the Argentine attacker after the transfer window reopens.

Buendia played a key role in Norwich City earning promotion to the Premier League next season, with 15 goals and 16 assists. The midfielder was widely considered to be one of the most creative players in the second division.

The 24-year old has progressed well at Norwich since joining them in the summer of 2018 from Getafe. His top displays also earned him the Championship Player of the Season award this year.

Predominantly a right-sided attacking player, Buendia can also play in a more central role, and Arsenal will be keen to play him there with Nicolas Pepe available for the right wing position.

However, Buendia's contract with Norwich runs until 2024, so Arsenal may have no other option but to break the bank for his signature.

Norwich manager Daniel Farke hinted earlier this month that if they receive a good offer for the midfielder, they could sell him.

“Of course if one of the best clubs in the world wants Emi as a starter and makes an unbelievable offer then it could be a realistic solution for all parties," said the Norwich City manager.

“If there is a club who want to put some crazy offers out then maybe you use this to help the club in the future, but as a head coach my first thought is to work further on with our key players,” Farke said.