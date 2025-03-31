Arsenal step up transfer pursuit of 25-year-striker wanted by LaLiga giants Barcelona: Reports

Arsenal have accelerated their efforts to secure the services of Barcelona target Jonathan David, according to TEAMtalk. The Canadian striker has been on a roll with Lille this season, registering 23 goals and 10 assists from 42 games across competitions.
However, David is in the final months of his contract and hasn't agreed to a new deal yet. The player is largely expected to be available as a free agent this summer, prompting interest from multiple clubs.
Arsenal are already hot on his heels, as they look to address a burning issue in the squad this summer. The north London side lack a proven No. 9 in their ranks, with Gabriel Jesus failing to impress and Kai Havertz not a natural striker.
The Gunners are keen to address the situation this summer, and have identified David as an option. Arsenal are among a handful of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester City, and Newcastle United, who are eyeing the 26-year-old. However, none of them have submitted an offer yet.
Interestingly, Barcelona are also keen to reinforce the No. 9 position this summer. Robert Lewandowski will turn 37 this August, and the Catalans have zeroed in on David as his replacement.
The player's expiring contract represents a lucrative prospect for the LaLiga giants, who are under financial distress. Barcelona have recently reached out to the Canadian's entourage, but are yet to submit a concrete proposal.
Are Barcelona eyeing an Arsenal defender?
Barcelona have set their sights on Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, according to Fichajes. The Japan international is currently sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery and will enter the final year of his contract this summer.
The Catalans are long-term admirers of Tomiyasu and are apparently willing to look beyond his lingering injury woes. The LaLiga giants are eyeing defensive reinforcements ahead of the summer.
A new right-back remains on the agenda to provide cover for Jules Kounde. The Japanese is versatile enough to operate in the position, while he has also played at left-back when required for Arsenal.
Barcelona sporting manager Deco is now plotting a move for Tomiyasu, who could be available in a cut-price deal at the end of the season. Should the 26-year-old manage to stay fit, he could be a fine addition to Hansi Flick's squad. Interestingly, the player has previously attracted interest from Italy as well, so the Catalans could face competition for his services.