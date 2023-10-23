Arsenal still keen on Premier League star who is on sensational scoring spree: Reports

Arsenal reportedly retain interest in signing Aston Villa's in-form midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via The Express) reports that several clubs are monitoring Luiz, including the Gunners. Their sporting director Edu is an admirer of the Brazilian, who is enjoying a superb season at Villa Park.

The 25-year-old has bagged six goals in 14 games across competitions, a key part of Unai Emery's side that have impressed this campaign. The Villains sit fifth in the Premier League following a 4-1 win against West Ham United.

Luiz netted a brace in the victory against the Hammers on Sunday (October 22). He's still on Arsenal's radar after Mikel Arteta missed out on signing him last year.

The north Londoners weighed up a move for the Brazilian in the summer of 2022 but failed with three bids worth up to £25 million. This prompted Villa to secure a new deal with the former Girona midfielder. He signed a four-year contract extension in October 2022.

Villains boss Emery has praised Luiz for his goal contributions this season. The Spanish coach told BBC Sport:

"It’s credit to him [Luiz], firstly. He has to be demanding in everything and he is doing. I am very happy with him."

Arsenal's interest in Luiz raises doubts regarding Jorginho's future at the Emirates. The Italian has been unconvincing since joining the north Londoners from Chelsea in January for £12 million.

Ian Wright hails Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka after draw against Chelsea

Declan Rice conjured up a sensational strike.

The Gunners came back to draw 2-2 against Chelsea on Sunday (October 22). Declan Rice netted a fine long-range strike in the 77th minute before Bukayo Saka found Leandro Trossard with an exquisite cross for the equalizer seven minutes later.

It was a vital point for Arteta's men who were second-best throughout the clash at Stamford Bridge. Wright heaped praise on Rice and Saka for their contributions in the draw. The Arsenal legend was impressed with Rice's strike (via Football365):

"It was a brilliant technique [from Rice]. He had to make sure it was curling away form the goalkeeper and he had a split second to actually execute that."

Wright then lauded Saka's cross for Trossard's finish, which was put on a plate for the Belgian:

"It’s a great cross from Saka [for the equaliser]. I think Gusto has got to have a word with himself. They cannot let Saka come back inside. Gusto looks at him and leaves him."

The Gunners were somewhat fortunate to come away with a point and Wright alluded to this:

“That’s the two bits of quality Arsenal needed to show – Rice’s brilliant finish and Saka’s pin-point cross for Trossard. Those are the moments that gave us a point today.”

The draw leaves Arteta's side sitting second in the Premier League, level on points with league leaders Manchester City. They have an inferior goal difference of two goals to the reigning champions.