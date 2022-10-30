Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus part of Real Madrid’s 5-man transfer shortlist for 2023 - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly identified five players for their 2023 summer transfer window and Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus is one of them.

The Brazilian forward joined the Gunners from Manchester City in the summer for £45 million. He has scored five goals and provided five assists in 15 matches in all competitions for the club so far.

Jesus has helped Arsenal start their campaign brilliantly as they sit second in the Premier League table having played 11 matches. They are also atop Group A in the UEFA Europa League after five games.

The versatile forward was linked with Real Madrid in the summer as well (via The Sun). However, the move couldn't go through due to passport issues.

Los Blancos are now set to return for the former Manchester City man next summer.

They believe Jesus could be a good backup or potential replacement for Karim Benzema. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has been an exceptional servant to the club but will turn 35 in December. Benzema has registered six goals and one assist in 11 matches in all competitions this season.

Jesus is notably just one of the five names on the Spanish side's list of summer transfer targets though. Other names include Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies, Palmeiras forward Endrick, Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

Real Madrid and Manchester City interested in signing Arsenal forward

Gabriel Jesus isn't the only Arsenal forward to be linked with a transfer next summer. As per 90min, Gunners winger Bukayo Saka has garnered interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City over a potential move.

The England international has been sensational for Arsenal since graduating from the club's academy and making his senior debut in 2018. He has scored 28 goals and provided 33 assists in 147 matches for the club so far.

Saka, 21, has won the club's Player of the Season award twice in a row now.

However, his current contract with the Gunners expires in the summer of 2024 and the club are pushing to tie him down to a new contract. As per 90min's report, Saka wants to stay at the club as well despite interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City.

AccaStats @AccaStatsUK - Bukayo Saka has scored four goals and provided four assists in his last eight Premier League appearances. - Bukayo Saka has scored four goals and provided four assists in his last eight Premier League appearances. #ARSNFO 4⃣ - Bukayo Saka has scored four goals and provided four assists in his last eight Premier League appearances. #ARSNFO https://t.co/YkQet2MbEj

The England international has started the current campaign in terrific form, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 16 matches in all competitions.

