Arsenal struggling to find suitors for unwanted duo ahead of transfer deadline - Reports

Arsenal are looking to find buyers for Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, as per the Mirror.

The Gunners have put together a solid squad and have bolstered their depth with multiple additions this summer. They now seem to be looking to offload players to balance things out with less than a week left in the transfer window.

The Mirror has also reported that selling fringe players will allow the Gunners to pursue a new face or two before September 1.

However, offloading Bellerin and Maitland-Niles has proven to be a difficult challenge for Arsenal. Both players were out on loan last season and are now looking to secure permanent exits from the club.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles needs to kickstart his career at a new club

Between February 1, 2021, and the end of the 2021-22 season, Maitland Niles spent time away from the Emirates Stadium, going on two loan spells. The first was at West Bromwich Albion, where he spent the final six months of the 2020-21 season.

His next loan spell came in Serie A with AS Roma, where he spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign.

After failing to impress during his time away, Maitland-Niles is now struggling to revive his career. The versatile Englishman is unlikely to get game time at the Emirates as Arsenal have multiple quality players in midfield. However, due to his poor form while on loan, the club have also faced difficulties in their bid to find potential buyers for the 24-year-old midfielder.

Maitland-Niles currently has 12 months left on his current contract, with the Gunners having the option to extend it by another year.

Hector Bellerin reportedly keen to leave Arsenal for Real Betis

Hector Bellerin made his Arsenal debut in 2013 and was viewed as one of the most talented players to emerge in the latter years of the Arsene Wenger era. He was tipped by many to become an excellent full-back in his early days.

Despite possessing an abundance of talent and pace, Bellerin has failed to deliver consistent results on the pitch. His injury record further demoted his value with Arsenal finally opting to loan him out to Real Betis for the entirety of last season.

The Spaniard enjoyed an excellent time with the La Liga outfit. He helped them win the Copa Del Rey and reports have indicated that Los Verdiblancos and Bellerin are keen on a permanent reunion.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Betis #AFC #DeadlineDay Official and confirmed. Hector Bellerin joins Real Betis from Arsenal - salary issue definitely resolved, official statement announces. 🟢 Official and confirmed. Hector Bellerin joins Real Betis from Arsenal - salary issue definitely resolved, official statement announces. 🟢🇪🇸 #Betis #AFC #DeadlineDay

The Spaniard has 12 months left on his current contract with the Gunners. It remains to be seen if he will leave the club this summer to re-join Betis.

