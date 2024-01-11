Arsenal submit £22m offer to sign ex-Real Madrid striker in January: Reports

According to The Sun, Arsenal have made a £22 million offer to sign former Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral in January. Mayoral, 26, currently plays for La Liga outfit Getafe.

The Gunners' interest in adding a new attacker to their ranks in January is well-known. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, the team's two strikers, have failed to find their best form, scoring just 13 goals between them. Mayoral, meanwhile, has been in good form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing one assist in 22 appearances across competitions.

As per the report from The Sun, Getafe have rejected Arsenal's initial bid and the Madrid club want a fee closer to £39 million to sell Mayoral.

Mayoral is a product of Real Madrid's youth academy and made 33 appearances for Los Blancos' senior team, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. He has also played for Wolfsburg, AS Roma, and Levante.

Mayoral has also played for Spain's youth teams at various age groups. His current contract with Getafe runs until the end of the 2026-27 season and the striker has an estimated market value of £15 million.

Arsenal are still active in the UEFA Champions League and are fourth in the Premier League table. To achieve success in both competitions, they need attacking depth. Mayoral is an experienced campaigner in European football and could turn out to be a cost-effective addition to the team.

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Pettit reckons Bellingham could complicate Mbappe's potential Real Madrid transfer

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid seems to be a never-ending saga as the Frenchman has repeatedly been linked with a move to the Spanish capital in recent years.

Los Blancos, however, have a new star in the blocks in Jude Bellingham. The Englishman's recent performances have been extraordinary as he has scored 17 goals and has provided five assists in 22 matches for the Madrid club.

Ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Pettit reckons that Bellingham and Mbappe could find it hard to co-exist as he said:

"Can you imagine Bellingham if he (Mbappe) comes to Real Madrid? They would have to change the wages for him. He is free. That means that he will receive a lot of money. Do you know how it works in the dressing room? The big players want to be the best earners."

Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid, however, remains the subject of much speculation. His current deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) runs out at the end of the 2023-24 season and his future at the club remains uncertain.