"He is the star of Madrid" - Former Arsenal star claims Real Madrid man's presence could cause problems for Kylian Mbappe if he joins Los Blancos

Former Arsenal and Barcelona star Emmanuel Petit reckons that Kylian Mbappe might face issues if he decides to join Real Madrid in the summer. Petit said that the Frenchman could have a hard time adjusting to life in Spain due to the presence of Jude Bellingham, who is currently flourishing.

As has been the trend for the past two years, every transfer window brings a new update on the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga. With his contract with Paris Saint-Germain set to expire in the summer, the attacker is once again being linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 25-year-old forward has come out to clarify that he has yet to make any decision on his future. But rumors about a potential transfer continue to pile on. Reflecting on the possibility, former midfield superstar Emmanuel Petit said (via SPORT):

"If he goes over there, he will have to prove that he is Mbappe, one of the best players in the world. It won’t be easy because he is not welcome the same way he was welcome 18 months ago."

He also shed light on the effect Mbappe's signing could have on Real Madrid's summer signing Jude Bellingham, saying:

"On top of this, you have got Bellingham. He is the star of Madrid right now. Do you think you can have mini-stars who can shine at Madrid?

"Can you imagine Bellingham if he comes to Real Madrid? They would have to change the wages for him. He is free. That means that he will receive a lot of money. Do you know how it works in the dressing room? The big players want to be the best earners."

Bellingham has been excellent for Real Madrid since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a reported €103 million. He has registered 17 goals and five assists across competitions.

In the meantime, Mbappe continues to put in stellar performances for PSG, having racked up 25 goals and three assists across all competitions this season.

PSG president recently referred to an agreement between him and Kylian Mbappe amidst Real Madrid transfer rumors

Despite the ambiguity of Kylian Mbappe's situation, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi seems to trust his talisman's loyalty to the club. In a recent interview with RMC Sport, the Qatari businessman said:

"He's the best player in the world, and the best club for Kylian is Paris. He spoke after the Champions Trophy match and said he had an agreement with me. More of a gentlemen's agreement than a signed one."

Al-Khelaifi's comments seem to contain a similar sentiment as the speech given by Mbappe post PSG's win in Trophee Des Champions. The French superstar said that he and the president have an agreement in place that is sure to protect the interests of both parties.

Nevertheless, with the commencement of the winter transfer window, Kylian Mbappe is technically free to negotiate deals with any club of his choice. Real Madrid and Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunners to secure his signature, provided that he decides to leave Paris.