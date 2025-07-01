Arsenal submit bid to sign another Chelsea star after sealing deal for Kepa from their London rivals: Reports

Arsenal are considering a move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Gunners have already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from the Blues and announced his arrival on Tuesday, July 1.
The Spanish custodian spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, registering nine clean sheets from 35 games. Arsenal were in the market for a backup goalkeeper this summer to replace the outgoing Neto and have selected Kepa for the job.
However, the Gunners are hardly done this summer, and are now planning to raid their London rivals once again. Mikel Arteta wants to add more bite to his attack before the start of the new season and has apparently identified Madueke as an option.
The Englishman registered 11 goals and five assists from 44 games across competitions in the 2024-25 season, but could leave Chelsea this summer. Arsenal are planning to prise him away and have already submitted an offer for the 23-year-old.
The Gunners are now locked in talks to secure his services before the start of the new season. Madueke is under contract with the Blues until 2030, so he could cost a decent fee.
Chelsea reportedly paid PSV Eindhoven £30.7m for the Englishman in January 2023, so they could demand a similar figure for his signature. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta also has his eyes on Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes this summer, and is apparently waiting for him to make a decision on his future.
Have Chelsea pipped Arsenal to the services of Joao Pedro?
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Brazilian was also linked with Arsenal in recent weeks following an impressive campaign with the Seagulls.
Pedro registered 10 goals and seven assists from 30 games across competitions in the 2024-25 season. His efforts have apparently convinced the Emirates hierarchy, who are looking for a new No. 9 this summer.
The Gunners are eager to add a new focal point to their attack before the start of the new season. Pedro is proven in the Premier League, and represents a fine option for Arsenal.
However, it now appears that the 23-year-old could be on his way to Stamford Bridge instead. Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with Pedro, who will reportedly sign a contract until 2032. The Blues will pay Brighton & Hove Albion a reported fee of £50m for the Brazilian.