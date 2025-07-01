Arsenal submit bid to sign another Chelsea star after sealing deal for Kepa from their London rivals: Reports

Arsenal are considering a move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Gunners have already signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from the Blues and announced his arrival on Tuesday, July 1.

Ad

The Spanish custodian spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, registering nine clean sheets from 35 games. Arsenal were in the market for a backup goalkeeper this summer to replace the outgoing Neto and have selected Kepa for the job.

However, the Gunners are hardly done this summer, and are now planning to raid their London rivals once again. Mikel Arteta wants to add more bite to his attack before the start of the new season and has apparently identified Madueke as an option.

Ad

Trending

The Englishman registered 11 goals and five assists from 44 games across competitions in the 2024-25 season, but could leave Chelsea this summer. Arsenal are planning to prise him away and have already submitted an offer for the 23-year-old.

The Gunners are now locked in talks to secure his services before the start of the new season. Madueke is under contract with the Blues until 2030, so he could cost a decent fee.

Chelsea reportedly paid PSV Eindhoven £30.7m for the Englishman in January 2023, so they could demand a similar figure for his signature. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta also has his eyes on Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes this summer, and is apparently waiting for him to make a decision on his future.

Ad

Have Chelsea pipped Arsenal to the services of Joao Pedro?

Joao Pedro

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Brazilian was also linked with Arsenal in recent weeks following an impressive campaign with the Seagulls.

Ad

Pedro registered 10 goals and seven assists from 30 games across competitions in the 2024-25 season. His efforts have apparently convinced the Emirates hierarchy, who are looking for a new No. 9 this summer.

The Gunners are eager to add a new focal point to their attack before the start of the new season. Pedro is proven in the Premier League, and represents a fine option for Arsenal.

However, it now appears that the 23-year-old could be on his way to Stamford Bridge instead. Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with Pedro, who will reportedly sign a contract until 2032. The Blues will pay Brighton & Hove Albion a reported fee of £50m for the Brazilian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More