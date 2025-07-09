Arsenal suffer blow as deals for Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Chelsea's Noni Madueke could collapse - Reports 

Arsenal's moves for Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres and Chelsea's Noni Madueke could reportedly collapse. The Gunners are unwilling to match the asking prices set by the two players' respective clubs even after agreeing personal terms with both.

As per a report in the Record, Sporting CP are unwilling to budge from their asking price and the Premier League club are willing to walk away from the negotiations. The Gunners were confident of getting a deal done, but their officials have now left Lisbon after failing to agree on a fee.

Mirror have claimed that Sporting CP want £60 million in guaranteed fee with another £8 million in add-ons. However, Arteta's side are only looking to seal the deal for £60 million.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that there is a 'gap in valuation' on Madueke between the Gunners and Chelsea. The journalist reported that Mikel Arteta's side wanted the deal done for £40 million, while The Telegraph have now reported that Anthony Elanga's £55 million move to Newcastle United will be the benchmark.

The north London side will need to negotiate the fee for both stars or start looking for alternatives as the players return for pre-season training soon.

Chelsea star warned against Arsenal move by Paul Parker

Former Manchester United footballer Paul Parker spoke about Noni Madueke agreeing terms with Arsenal and warned the Chelsea star that he was not guaranteed minutes at the Emirates. He believes that Mikel Arteta will prefer Bukayo Saka, and it is hard to see the manager preferring two left-footed wingers, thus picking Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing.

He told Gameshub:

"If Noni Madueke goes to Arsenal, he won’t be a regular starter. Arsenal have made Bukayo Saka their superstar; he’s the first name on the team sheet and Mikel Arteta can’t drop him. I was surprised to hear the news that Arsenal are looking to sign Madueke. I’ve been scratching my head trying to work out where he’ll play. He wants to cut in from the right and move the ball onto his left.

"Saka does exactly the same; there’s almost no difference between the two. The only way I can see it working is if Arteta plays Madueke on the left, over Gabriel Martinelli, and wants him to go down the outside rather than cutting in onto his right foot. But again, we’re seeing another Chelsea player go to Arsēnal and I don’t think there’ll be many Arsēnal fans that will be too pleased about it!”

Noni Madueke is currently with the Chelsea squad at the FIFA Club World Cup. The Blues have managed to qualify for the final, where they will face Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

