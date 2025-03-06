Arsenal suffer blow as key target gets 3-year contract extension offer from current club - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. As reported by Spanish outlet SPORT (via Barca Universal), La Blaugrana are ready to offer the Dutchman a new three-year extension.

De Jong's future at Camp Nou has been subject to speculation in recent times due to his injury problems and reducing prominence in the side. However, things have changed drastically in recent weeks, with the midfielder now viewed as a key player by Hansi Flick.

De Jong has once again become a key player under Flick since his return from injury. He is now ahead of Marc Casado in the pecking order in the number six position.

Due to the change in scenario, Barcelona are reportedly keen to hold on to the 27-year-old whose current deal expires in 2026. La Blaugrana's sporting director Deco has reportedly met De Jong's agent Ali Dursun to discuss a new deal.

Barca reportedly want to hand their star midfielder a three-year extension maintaining his annual salary around €18 to €19 million. However, the contract offer reportedly does not include any of the deferred payments that the club owes to the player from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It remains to be seen how De Jong reacts to the offer amid interest from several Premier League sides. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been linked with his services in recent months.

De Jong is reportedly happy to continue at Barcelona because of his relationship with Joan Laporta and manager Hansi Flick. He also reckons that the Catalan giants are now in a much stronger position to compete for major honours.

Barca acquired the Arsenal-target's signature in 2019 for a reported fee of €75 million from Ajax. The midfielder has made 241 appearances for the Spanish giants so far, helping them win four trophies.

Arsenal winger makes big decision regarding his future amid interest from Barcelona: Reports

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has reportedly decided to stay at the Emirates despite attracting interest from Barcelona. As reported by Football Transfers (via Caught Offside), Hansi Flick's side identified the Brazil international as a target to strengthen their attack.

Martinelli has been a key player for the Gunners under Mikel Arteta over the years, since making the switch from Ituano in 2019. He has so far made 209 appearances for the north London giants, contributing 48 goals and 26 assists.

The Brazilian winger has often been criticized for his lack of end product and has had to battle with Leandro Trossard for a starting spot. His best season in terms of numbers was in 2022-23, when he scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 46 games across competitions.

Barcelona reportedly admire the 23-year-old but the player wants to continue at Arsenal under Arteta. He has seven goals and four assists in 35 games this season and is currently out with a hamstring injury.

