Arsenal suffer blow as transfer talks to sign 24-year-old break down with deal now tipped to remain unlikely: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly suffered a blow in their ongoing pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic as talks to snap up the Juventus striker have broken down.

The Gunners, who recently lost Gabriel Jesus to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, are likely to add a new striker to their ranks this month. Hence, they have reportedly been linked with a host of players, such as Vlahovic, Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, and Victor Osimhen.

Now, according to Football Transfers, Arsenal are unlikely to sign Vlahovic on a loan deal this month after their loan bid was rejected. They continued talks with Juventus over the past few weeks but Thiago Motta's side have clarified that they would only sell their forward for a cash sum.

Vlahovic, who was allegedly linked with Arsenal in January 2022, is currently one of Juventus' highest-earning players. The 24-year-old has registered 53 goals and 11 assists in 126 overall matches for his club so far.

Mikel Arteta elated with Arsenal star's form

Earlier on Wednesday (January 22), Arsenal registered a 3-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Dinamo Zagreb at Emirates Stadium. After Declan Rice scored the opener in the second minute, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard bagged the second and third goals of the tie in the second half.

At a post-game press conference, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was queried to provide his honest thoughts on Rice's good run of form. He replied (h/t arsenal.com):

"His intent, his purpose, especially attacking the positions he's taking and how he's driving with the ball. There is another bite to his game and today, he could have scored two goals. In the last few weeks, he had some big, big open chances to score to affect the game, so overall, I'm very happy because we need to affect the game from those positions and he's certainly capable of doing that."

Asked about the Englishman's fitness issues, the Spaniard responded:

"He had another niggle and then the demands of the game. He's played so much football in the last two years, and as well, on top of that, we have moved him from one position to another. So, all the factors, but the good thing with Declan is he's so consistent, so reliable. He's always there, and when he can create those sparks, those moments, in the opposition's box, it's a great thing to have."

Rice, 26, has started 74 of his 80 appearances across competitions for the north London club since leaving West Ham United in a £105 million deal in 2023. He has contributed 10 goals and 15 assists for his club.

