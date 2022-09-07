Arsenal could suffer potential injury blow as 3 first-team stars miss training ahead of Europa League clash - Reports 

Arsenal regulars Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares were absent from training ahead of their Europa League clash against FC Zurich, according to Dan George (via Caught Offside).

The Gunners have returned to European football after a year's absence. They will begin their Europa League campaign by traveling to Switzerland to face the reigning Super League champions.

Arsenal, however, could be without Partey, Cedric and Smith Rowe for their trip to Zurich on Thursday, September 8, with the trio missing their training on Wednesday.

Dan George @Dangeorge47 #AFC | Emile Smith-Rowe and Cedric not present with the main group at training this morning, no sign of Thomas Partey either #AFC | Emile Smith-Rowe and Cedric not present with the main group at training this morning, no sign of Thomas Partey either https://t.co/crDForKqt1

It is worth mentioning that Partey's absence is not a surprise. The midfielder was absent from the Gunners' game against Manchester United in the Premier League on September 4. They suffered a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford on that occasion.

Partey has been out of action for the past three league games. The last time the Ghanaian international played was against Bournemouth last month.

Smith Rowe, on the other hand, did make a second-half substitute appearance against Manchester United. The England midfielder, however, picked up a knock during the warm-down session after the game against the Red Devils.

Arsenal should have enough quality to perform well against Zurich despite the injury setbacks. The likes of Ben White or Takehiro Tomiyasu could play in the right-back position in the absence of Cedric Soares. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga or new signing Fabio Vieira could play in midfield.

Arsenal will want to carry their momentum into Europe

Arsenal have made a great start to their new Premier League campaign and will be looking to carry that momentum into the Europa League. As things stand, Mikel Arteta's side are at the top of the Premier League charts, having amassed 15 points from their opening six games.

Arsenal have looked great in attack with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli being a threat going forward. They have scored 14 goals from their first six games in the league.

Prior to their defeat against Manchester United, the Gunners were the only side in the Premier League to possess a 100 percent record.

Arsenal @Arsenal



#MUNARS Our winning start to the season comes to an end. Our winning start to the season comes to an end. #MUNARS https://t.co/r4yRW2nTqT

The Gunners, however, have a tricky group to navigate in the UEFA Europa League. Mikel Arteta's side have been drawn alongside FC Zurich, PSV Eindhoven and Bodo-Glimt in Group A of the tournament.

It is vital that they finish top of their group. The group winners will advance directly to the Round of 16. Thus, they can avoid competing in the playoffs against the sides that finish third in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

