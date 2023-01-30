Arsenal summer signing close to leaving the club due to lack of game time this season: Reports

Arsenal's teenage winger Marquinhos is set to join Norwich City on loan until the end of the season. The Brazilian arrived at the Emirates from Sao Paulo last summer for £3.5 million.

However, the 19-year-old has lacked game time this season, featuring six times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist. He is set to join a sixth-placed Norwich side in the EFL Championship that are eyeing promotion to the Premier League.

According to GOAL, discussions are at an advanced stage, with Marquinhos set to undergo a medical ahead of his move to Carrow Road. The deal does not include a buy option.

Marquinhos has appeared for Arsenal's U21s, scoring four goals in five games and impressing for the Gunners' youth side. However, Mikel Arteta seems determined for the Brazilian teenager to gain experience playing at a senior level.

The winger has had difficulties displacing in-form duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in the attacker's berth of Arteta's side. Moreover, the Gunners lured Leandro Trossard to the north London club from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month.

The initial plan was to loan Marquinhos out when he arrived last summer. However, Arteta kept hold of the Brazilian, allowing him to familiarize himself with the north London club.

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner on preventing Manchester City's Erling Haaland from scoring

Turner kept the prolific Manchester City frontman at bay.

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday (January 27). Nathan Ake's second-half strike separated the two sides in a close-fought game. Arteta made plenty of changes to his usual starting lineup, including Turner being selected in goal.

The American impressed in just his sixth appearance for the Gunners despite being on the losing side. He was able to keep free-scoring Haaland from netting in the defeat. The Norweigan has bagged 31 goals in 27 games this season. Turner discussed his performance in the FA Cup encounter with City and praised Arsenal's supporters, telling the club's official website:

“I can’t take full credit for that. Our centre-backs did a great job – lots of man-to-man and one-on-one battles. Those guys did a really good job being physical with him and putting him off a bit."

He added:

“When I was called to sweep up behind, I was able to do that tonight. I’m proud of that – but I’d rather win and him score rather than lose and him not score.”

Turner joined Arteta's side from New England Revolution last summer for £7.5 million. He arrived at the Emirates after being named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021.

