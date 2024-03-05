Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka subject of shock £120 million offer from European giants: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly preparing a mammoth £120 million offer to lure Bukayo Saka away from Arsenal in the upcoming summer transfer window.

PSG, who are rarely shy to break the bank, are reportedly set to lose star attacker Kylian Mbappe on a potential free transfer to Real Madrid this summer. As a result, the Parisians' recruitment team are said to be on the lookout for a replacement for their French superstar.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Luis Enrique's side have identified Saka as an apt successor to Mbappe. They are thought to have been impressed with the 22-year-old winger's outings in the 2023-24 campaign.

PSG, who are currently relishing a nine-point lead atop the the Ligue 1 standings, are prepared to make the Englishman their club-record signing. Hence, they could lodge a £120 million offer to sign the player.

Saka, whose Arsenal contract is set to expire on June 2027, has been in fine form this season. He has scored 16 goals, his most in a single campaign, and provided 15 assists in 35 overall appearances so far.

Should the left-footed star move to PSG, he would emerge as a crucial starter. He would likely displace Ousmane Dembele, Marco Asensio, and Bradley down in the pecking order at the Parc des Princes outfit.

Liverpool great and pundit Jamie Carragher makes claim about Arsenal after recent win

Earlier on Monday (March 4), Arsenal extended their winning streak to seven in the Premier League with a 6-0 win away at Sheffield United.

Following the Gunners' recent triumph at the Bramall Lane, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher hailed Mikel Arteta's side for their defensive nous. He told Sky Sports:

"At times at the start of the season, I doubted whether Arsenal could win the league because of the lack of goals. Yes, they have started scoring goals now, but another solution is to be better defensively."

Rating the club's Premier League title chances, Carragher concluded:

"When I watch Arsenal, I think they are not just the best team defensively in the league, but in Europe too. Manchester City have been the best team defensively and won the league. [They] are that team now and they have got a great chance of winning the title."

The Gunners, who finished second with 84 points last season, are currently third in the 2023-24 league table with 61 points from 27 matches so far. Liverpool are atop with 63 points and Manchester City are second with 62 points, with both playing 27 league games each.