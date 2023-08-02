Arsenal superstar set to miss pre-season friendly just four days before Community Shield showdown against Manchester City: Reports

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus could be a doubt for his side's curtain raiser against Manchester City this Sunday (August 6).

Jesus will reportedly sit out the Gunners' pre-season friendly against AS Monaco tonight, per talkSPORT. This has raised question marks over his availability for this Sunday's encounter with former club City at Wembley.

The Brazilian frontman endured injury issues throughout last season after suffering a serious knee injury at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He had started the campaign on fire but came off the boil once his injury struck. The 26-year-old finished with 11 goals and eight assists in 33 games across competitions.

However, Jesus was sidelined for 12 of the north Londoners' 38 league games. He returned just as his side started to collapse in the title race to Pep Guardiola's eventual treble winners.

Arsenal will take on City this weekend as they finished second in the league but Jesus could miss the encounter with his former employers. He may be rested for both the friendly against Monaco and the battle against the Cityzens ahead of the start of the season.

Mikel Arteta's men kick off their 2023-24 league campaign by hosting Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on August 12. Fans will be praying Jesus is for that fixture as the Gunners hope to get off to a similar scintillating start to the season as last time around.

Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe a target for Turkish giants Besiktas and Fenerbahce

Arsenal have failed to see the best of Nicolas Pepe.

According to Turkish outlet FotoMac (via Metro), Besiktas have already started talks with Arsenal for outcast Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian winger has struggled since his £72 million move to the Emirates from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2019.

Pepe, 28, bagged just 27 goals and 21 assists in 112 games across competitions before being sent out on loan to OGC Nice last season. He enjoyed a more fruitful time with the Ligue 1 outfit, bagging nine goal contributions in 28 matches.

However, the Ivorian is deemed surplus to requirements by Arsenal boss Arteta. Fenerbahce are also reportedly in the race for his signature and the Gunners may look to cash in.

Pepe has a year left on his contract but Besiktas are hopeful that the north Londoners decide to terminate his contract. He has missed his side's pre-season tour of the United States but this is down to injury according to Arteta.