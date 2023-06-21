Arsenal superstar subject of interest from 3 Saudi Pro League clubs: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is attracting interest from Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Khaleej amidst an uncertain future in north London, according to CBS Sports.

Partey, 30, has been an important player for the Gunners since joining them from Atletico Madrid for £45.4 million in 2020. He has made 99 appearances across competitions for the Premier League giants, bagging five goals and four assists.

However, the Ghana international, whose contract expires in June 2025, now faces an uncertain future at Arsenal. David Ornstein of The Athletic revealed on Tuesday (June 20) that both the club and the player's representatives are working on a potential transfer.

The north London giants are tipped to consider a sale if they receive a suitable offer for Partey. The journalist added that the Ghanaian has interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, who are busy making marquee signings after the kingdom stepped up efforts to boost its image.

According to the aforementioned source, there are three Saudi Arabian clubs interested in Partey. Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Khaleej are all reportedly targeting a move for the former Atletico Madrid star.

Al-Hilal recently agreed a £47 million fee with Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Ruben Neves despite the midfielder's contract ending next year. It remains to be seen if any of the clubs keen to sign Partey are prepared to offer a similar sum to Arsenal.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will look to sign another midfielder in addition to West Ham United's Declan Rice if Partey departs. They have been credited with an interest in Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who could cost £45 million.

Arsenal have bids for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber rejected - Reports

Arsenal recently approached West Ham with a second offer worth £90 million (£75 million plus £15 million in add-ons) for Declan Rice (via journalist David Ornstein). However, the bid was rejected out of hand by the Irons, who want £100 million for the Englishman. David Moyes' side also reportedly want a bulk of the sum paid in two years.

Despite having two bids rejected, the Gunners continue to prioritize a move for Rice, 24. Mikel Arteta's side still appear to be the frontrunners to sign the defensive midfielder despite Manchester City being in the mix.

The north London giants, meanwhile, also made a £30 million bid for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber this week. Their initial effort went in vain, however, as the Eredivisie giants want £50 million for the Dutchman.

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz is another player Arsenal are actively looking to sign. The Gunners' latest offer for the German is worth £60 million, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. A deal could reportedly be struck for £65 million.

