Arsenal make £30m bid to sign Manchester United and Liverpool target; personal terms agree - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly submitted a £30 million opening offer to sign Manchester United and Liverpool target Jurrien Timber.

The Dutch centre-back is set to leave Ajax this summer after nine years with the club, where he has made 121 senior appearances. Speaking to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf in April, he confirmed that he was looking to leave the Amsterdam-based giants.

Timber said:

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak. There is a lot of concrete interest, and I have made agreements with Ajax. Last year, Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract..."

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in Timber. The Athletic's David Ornstein has now claimed that Arsenal have submitted an offer of around £30 million for him.

Ajax apparently value the Dutchman at £50 million but the Gunners hope to reach a compromise. Personal terms are reportedly in place between Arsenal and the centre-back, whose contract expires in June 2025.

Timber, 22, is one of the finest central defenders in his age bracket. The 15-cap Netherlands international is quick, confident in possession, and versatile enough to play at right-back and in defensive midfield.

Arsenal would be wise to strengthen at the back after William Saliba's back injury in March derailed their bid for the Premier League title last season. Timber could challenge the Frenchman and Gabriel Magalhaes' partnership at the back were he to move to the Emirates.

Brighton teammate fears Moises Caicedo exit amid Arsenal and Manchester United links

Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Pervis Estupinan recently gave his verdict on Moises Caicedo's future at the Amex.

The 21-year-old midfielder has drawn interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United after a stellar season at the Amex, as per the Mirror. He penned a new deal in March that extended his stay at Brighton until June 2027.

Estupinan, who is Caicedo's teammate at the club and international level, believes the midfielder could leave this summer. He told Ecuador TV (h/t ESPN Argentina) earlier this month:

"I think that having a player of Moi's category, that many teams would like him, we all fear that he will leave us. As I have always talked to him, if he stays I will be very happy to play next to him, to continue enjoying his football."

Caicedo, who is a defensive midfielder by trade, featured in 43 games across competitions for Roberto De Zerbi's side last term.

