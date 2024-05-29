Arsenal superstar doesn't want to leave the club despite recent transfer rumors - Reports

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey would prefer to stay at the club this summer amid rumors of an exit, according to reports. The Ghana international has only one year left on his contract.

The Gunners brought in Partey from Atletico Madrid for a reported £45 million in 2020. He has been a key player for the north Londoners but has struggled with injuries too, especially in the 2023-24 campaign. The Ghanaian midfielder registered just 15 appearances for Arsenal this term. He spent most of the campaign sidelined due to a hamstring injury after his brief absence at the start because of a groin issue.

As he enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer, reports have suggested that Arsenal are ready to sell Partey. Talks about an extension are yet to take place for the 30-year-old, and the Gunners could be looking to cash in on him this window. However, journalist Charles Watts reports that the former Atletico Madrid midfielder is keen to extend his deal at the Emirates.

Partey had opened up about his stance on the matter as well earlier this season. After Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League win over Luton Town in April, he had said (via the Evening Standard):

“My head is always here. This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field. I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club."

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes are understood to be targets for Mikel Arteta as potential replacements for Partey.

"We believe we can do it" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta issues rallying cry after winning prestigious award

Mikel Arteta sent an emphatic message after winning the Premier League's Best Coach Award at the Global Soccer Awards European Edition on Tuesday, May 28.

Arsenal battled it out in an admirable title race against Manchester City that went down to the wire on the final day of the season. The Gunners were two points behind league-leaders City and were hoping the latter would slip up against West Ham United.

While the north Londoners did their job and secured a 2-1 victory over Everton, Pep Guardiola's men didn't succumb as they beat the Hammers 3-1. Arsenal lost the title race for the second season in a row.

However, Arteta has now issued a rallying cry, insisting that his team is on the hunt for trophies. The Spaniard said at the event (via The Mirror):

“Win, win and win, that’s what we want. We built for a few years. Right now, we have a team that is full of enthusiasm and so hungry to win trophies. We know the competition, but we believe we can do it, so we are going to give it a real go.

"I feel extremely proud, because when I decided to stop my career as a football player, I thought that all the joy and the best moments of football were gone. And I was totally wrong, because when I started my coaching and managerial career, I am loving it even more."

Arsenal also topped the league standings for 248 days in the 2022-23 season but lost the title against Manchester City.