Arsenal ready to sell star player this summer as they begin hunt for replacement - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell Thomas Partey this summer and have already started looking for a capable replacement. As claimed by Metro, the Gunners are looking to cash in the Ghana international and want a new number six.

Partey has endured a difficult season this time out spending the majority of the campaign on the sidelines with injuries. The midfield dynamo missed a total of 26 games across competitions and started only 10 games across competitions.

Partey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020 from Atletico Madrid with his £50 million release clause being activated by the Gunners. He quickly established himself as a key player under Mikel Arteta but his stock has fallen because of his injury problems this season.

The Ghanaian midfielder has played only 882 minutes of football this season as Mikel Arteta's side narrowly missed out on the Premier League title. As per Metro, the north London giants are now looking to bring in a new defensive midfielder to replace Partey.

The report also claims that Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz has been a long-term target for the Gunners. However, the Villans' qualification for the Champions League next season makes the Brazil international a player difficult to attain.

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is also understood to be a player Arsenal admire. However, the Brazil international is thought to be valued in the region of £100 million.

Journalist claims Serie A star wants a move to Arsenal

According to Italian journalist Valter de Maggio, Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen is keen on a switch to Arsenal in the summer. The Nigeria international is one of the most coveted footballers on the planet right now and has been linked with a host of clubs across Europe.

Arsenal have been mentioned as long-term admirers of the 25-year-old who is regarded as one of the best finishers in world football right now. As claimed by De Maggio, the former Lille attacker is interested in a move to the Premier League and fancies the Gunners. He said:

“Napoli would evaluate an Arab offer for Osimhen who, however, wants the Premier [League]. He is waiting for Arsenal, but if a real proposal does not arrive, he would evaluate [offers from Saudi] Arabia.”

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title for the second season running. It is pretty evident that they lack a world-class finisher up front and someone like Osimhen could be a wonderful addition.

Osimhen has made a total of 132 appearances for Napoli, scoring 76 goals and providing 18 assists. The Serie A striker is expected to cost a fortune with Napoli themselves splashing around €80 million for his signature in 2020.