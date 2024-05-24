“He is waiting for Arsenal” - Journalist claims Serie A star with massive release clause wants Emirates transfer

Highly rated Serie A superstar Victor Osimhen would like to join Arsenal when the transfer window reopens in the summer. That is according to a report from Italian journalist Valter de Maggio, who claims that the Napoli striker is waiting on the Gunners as he looks to sort his future.

Arsenal's interest in signing Osimhen isn't a secret. The Gunners have been linked with the Nigerian forward for several months now, as they continue weighing their options to bolster the centre-forward spot.

According to TBR Football, the player's agent even visited the Gunners' training ground to discuss a move a few years ago but nothing developed at the time. Now that they're in dire need of a striker, Mikel Arteta's side are expected to step up their effort.

The player is attracting interest from other clubs, notably Chelsea and a couple of Saudi Arabian sides. As De Maggio explained, Napoli would favor a Saudi move for their prized asset but the player is keen on a Premier League move and is waiting for Arsenal.

“Napoli would evaluate an Arab offer for Osimhen who, however, wants the Premier [League]," the Italian journalist said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. “He is waiting for Arsenal, but if a real proposal does not arrive, he would evaluate [offers from Saudi] Arabia.”

That said, a move for Osimhen might just be the right step for Arsenal. The Gunners lack an established and in-form number nine in their ranks. The Napoli forward has proven himself to be one of leading sharpshooters in Europe over the last couple of seasons and could just be the missing piece in Mikel Arteta's jigsaw puzzle.

The Gunners went really close to winning the Premier League title this season but missed out by just two points as Manchester City pipped them to it. Following the setback, they're expected to strengthen their squad in the summer, and signing a striker should be on top of their list.

How Arsenal target Victor Osimhen has fared recently

Victor Osimhen took Europe by storm when he fired Napoli to claim the Serie A title last season. He bagged 26 goals and five assists in 32 appearances in the Scudetto-winning campaign and rounded up the term with 31 goals and five assists in 39 appearances across all fronts.

This season, however, he couldn't hit those numbers amid fitness issues (muscle fatigue, hamstring, and abdominal problems). He's bagged 17 goals and four assists for the Italian giants in 31 matches across all fronts. This includes 15 goals and three assists in 24 Serie A games, as well as two goals and one assist in six Champions League matches.

The Nigerian forward appears to have reached the end of the road in Naples. It would be great if Arsenal can manage to secure his signature when the transfer window reopens this summer. He reportedly has a £110 million release clause but they could get him for a lower fee if they negotiate well.