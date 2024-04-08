Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Premier League on Sunday, April 7. Goals from Thiago Silva and Noni Madueke were not enough to earn Mauricio Pochettino's side all three points in South Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Max Kilman.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from April 8, 2024.

Chelsea suffer Victor Osimhen blow

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen. According to Italian newspaper Il Mattino, the side's opening offer for the Nigerian striker has been turned down by Napoli. The Blues are keen to rope in an established No. 9 this summer to lead the line next campaign. Osimhen has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job, and the club are working to prise him away from the Italian club this summer.

The 25-year-old reportedly has a £113m release clause in his contract, which runs until 2026. The London giants have no desire to pay that amount and are hoping to sweeten the deal by including a player in their offer. They have offered Romelu Lukaku as part of their proposal for the Serie A champions to consider. The Belgian striker is currently on loan at AS Roma and is not part of plans at Stamford Bridge. Napoli admire the 30-year-old and believe he could help bring Antonio Conte to the Stadio Olimpico.

However, the offer has been rejected by the Italian club, and Chelsea are now considering including a different player in their proposal. The Blues have already identified Armando Broja as the perfect candidate for the job. The Albanian striker is currently on loan at Fulham, and is apparently admired by Napoli. The London giants are hoping his inclusion can help convince the Serie A champions. However, Napoli are reluctant to agree to a player-plus-cash offer and want a cash-only deal.

Blues eyeing Max Kilman

Max Kilman has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Max Kilman this summer, according to HITC. The English defender is a first-team regular for Wolverhampton Wanderers and also wears the armband at the Molineux. He has appeared 37 times across competitions for the Midlands club this season (two goals and one assist), all of which have been starts, and has generated quite the interest in his signature.

The Blues are in the market for a new defender this year, with Thiago Silva expected to leave Stamford Bridge. Trevoh Chalobah could be on his way as well, while Benoit Badiashile's future also hangs in the balance. The London giants want to address the situation by roping in Kilman. They have extensively scouted the 26-year-old this season and will face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United for his services.

Real Madrid unwilling to let Brahim Diaz leave

Brahim Diaz is unlikely to leave Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Real Madrid have no desire to let Brahim Diaz leave this summer, according to Defensa Central. Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea are interested in the 24-year-old and want to sign him this summer. Diaz has been in fine form for Los Blancos this season, registering nine goals and five assists from 34 games. However, with first-team opportunities no longer guaranteed, the Spaniard has been tipped to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Blues have been mentioned as a possible destination. The London giants want to add more creativity to their ranks following their struggles in the final third this season and Diaz has been identified as an option. However, the La Liga giants have no desire to let him leave, so Chelsea will have to turn their attention to alternate targets.