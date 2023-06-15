Arsenal table opening offer to sign Premier League superstar: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly had an opening bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice rejected.

The Athletic reports that talks have been held between Gunners executive Tim Lewis and West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady. They claim that sporting director Edu and director of football operations Richard Garlick are leading negotiations on the north Londoners' part.

Mikel Arteta's side have made Rice their top transfer target this summer as they look to build upon a superb 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old was instrumental in guiding the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory. He scored five goals and provided four assists in 50 games across competitions.

West Ham Chairman David Sullivan confirmed after the Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina that Rice would be leaving. The Gunners have now made their interest concrete with an initial bid.

However, talkSPORT reports that Arsenal's opening bid for Rice has been rejected. The north Londoners have indicated that they are willing to go upwards of £100 million for the 24-year-old.

The Gunners are rivaled for his signature by Premier League champions Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side are reportedly actively exploring their own approach for the English midfielder.

Rice has a year left on his contract at the London Stadium with the option of a further year. He is reported to have rejected three offers of an extension from West Ham as he desired to play for European heavyweight.

The England international made this stance clear during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He spoke of his desire to play Champions League football (via The Guardian):

“I’ve been playing consistently well for my club and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies."

Rice is regarded as one of the Premier League's best midfielders and he has been crucial for David Moyes' side. He arrived at the London Stadium in 2017 and has made 245 appearances since.

Arsenal's pursuit comes with question marks over the future of Granit Xhaka. The Swiss midfielder is being linked with a move to Serie A side AS Roma. Hence, Arteta will want to replace him and could do so with Rice.

Arsenal could move for Chelsea's Kai Havertz this summer

The Gunners are showing interest in Havertz.

Arsenal have also reportedly set their sights on Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz. The Guardian reports that the Gunners are weighing up a move for the German as Arteta looks to add creativity to his side.

Havertz's future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt as the Blues look to start offloading players this summer. They are reportedly demanding around £70 million to part with the 24-year-old.

The German forward endured a difficult campaign, scoring just nine goals in 47 appearances across competitions. His contract expires in 2025, hence Chelsea may be willing to cash in.

Real Madrid were mooted as a contender for Havertz this summer after Karim Benzema's departure. However, PSG Kylian Mbappe's availability has seen them cool their interest.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes