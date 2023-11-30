Arsenal in talks with 25-year-old superstar over new deal amid interest from Bayern Munich - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly in negotiations with Takehiro Tomiyasu as they look to stave off interest from Bayern Munich.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the Gunners have made an offer to Tomiyasu and an agreement is expected to be found shortly. The Japanese right-back has been at the Emirates since 2021 when he joined from Serie A side Bologna in a reported £15.5 million deal.

Tomiyasu's current deal expires in 2025 with the club possessing the option of a one-year extension. He's been a valuable asset for Mikel Arteta and impressed in Arsenal's 6-0 thrashing of Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (November 29).

The Japan international bagged two assists on the night, taking his tally for the season to one goal and two assists in 18 games across competitions. He has been competing with Ben White for the right-back role at the Emirates.

Arsenal's move to tie Tomiyasu down to a new deal may stem from interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern. Sky Germany reports that the Bavarians were 'pushing hard' to sign him, with Thomas Tuchel particularly admiring his versatility.

However, Tomiyasu's continued prominence in Arteta's side suggests he's more than happy to extend his stay with the Gunners. He has become a fan favorite during his time in north London.

Mikel Arteta explains why Takehiro Tomiyasu was brought off at halftime of Arsenal's thrashing of Lens

Takehiro Tomiyasu was a standout performer against Lens.

Arteta opted to bring Tomiyasu off at half-time of Arsenal's thumping 6-0 win against Lens. The versatile defender was replaced by White for the second half at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

The Gunners boss was delighted with the right-back's performance and stressed he was brought off to rest. His side were 5-0 up by this stage (via the Evening Standard):

"I think he was excellent. He's played a lot of minutes and we have a really congested period."

Arteta will want his defense prepared for their clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday (December 2). The north London giants sit top of the league, with a one-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

The Spanish coach alluded to this:

"We are really short at the back at the moment and we had to use the squad and make some changes, give some rest and give some minutes to all the players."

Arsenal had already qualified for the Champions League last 16 but their win against Lens means they've won Group B. Arteta's men have won four of five games in their first season back in Europe's elite club competition since 2017.