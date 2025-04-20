Arsenal target eyes Real Madrid move this summer - Reports

Martin Zubimendi reportedly prefers a move to Real Madrid over Arsenal this summer. The Spaniard is likely to leave Real Sociedad this summer, with both clubs highly interested.

Zubimendi was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool last summer. However, he rejected the transfer after long consideration. He has now again been linked with an exit from Real Sociedad this summer. Earlier this year, some reports suggested that Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Zubimendi this summer.

However, as per Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna's latest report, the Spanish midfielder would prefer a move to Real Madrid instead. Los Blancos have also spoken to Zubimendi, explaining their plans.

The Spanish giants have struggled this season and are looking to refresh their squad. Luka Modric's contract is set to expire this season, while there is speculation about Dani Ceballos' future at the club. They have identified Zubimendi as an able replacement.

The 26-year-old came through Real Sociedad's academy and has made 230 senior appearances for them. He's also made 15 appearances for Spain. He played a key role in their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph, replacing Rodri at half-time in the final against England.

Zubimendi's contract with Real Sociedad expires in 2027, and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €60 million.

Real Madrid reach agreement on first refusal with Arsenal for their star: Reports

As per Defensa Central (via Football365), Real Madrid have reached a first refusal agreement with Arsenal for William Saliba. This means that if the Gunners decide to put the Frenchman up for sale before his contract expires, Los Blancos will be notified first.

As per the report, the Spanish giants have been monitoring Saliba for a while now and are interested in signing him. Arsenal, however, are unwilling to sell the Frenchman, who has been a key player for them. He joined them from Saint-Etienne in 2019 but spent time out on loan at different clubs before arriving in 2022.

Since joining, he has helped the Gunners compete for the Premier League title in all three seasons along with other competitions. Hence, the club are looking to offer him a new contract, with the current one expiring in 2027. However, if he doesn't sign it, they might look to sell him for a fee.

This summer, Arsenal would demand at least €100 million for Saliba. For Real Madrid, they would also want Arda Guler and Endrick in a potential deal. However, Los Blancos are unwilling to do that. Hence, they have reached an agreement for a first refusal.

