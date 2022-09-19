Arsenal target 'increasingly attracted' to January transfer as 3 Serie A clubs declare interest: Reports

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is eyeing a departure with Arsenal and three Serie A club's potential suitors, as per Sport Witness.

They cited a report from Il Milanista which claimed that AC Milan failed to sign the Brazilian in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

This was due to Villa's high valuation of the midfielder. However, talks between Luiz and Villa over a contract extension are not advancing.

The Brazilian may therefore leave as a free agent. His current deal at Villa Park runs out next summer.

Luiz is increasingly attracted to changing clubs with a free transfer allowing him to choose his next destination.

Arsenal reportedly had two bids for the Brazilian turned down by Villa in the latter stages of the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta's side have made a red-hot start to the season and currently sit top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal midfield duo Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have impressed and that may jeopardize a move for Luiz.

He will not be short of interest from Serie A though.

Milan are joined by AS Roma and Juventus, with all three Italian clubs keeping tabs on the Brazilian international.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard may be open to parting ways with Luiz in January so that they do not lose the midfielder as a free agent next summer.

Luiz not downing tools despite failed move to Arsenal

Luiz has continued to perform at his best

Luiz's failure to move to Arsenal may have irked the Brazilian, who could have joined a Gunners side that are top of the league.

However, Gerrard is confident that the midfielder understands the reason a move was not santcioned by Villa.

He said (via football.london):

"I've got confidence that he’ll understand the situation and the club’s decision. We didn’t want to lose a very important player and a top player so late in the window."

He continued,

"From a personal point of view, I very much back the club’s stance on that. I spoke to him face-to-face yesterday and he understood where we were at and the position the club was in. He very much respects the decision."

Meanwhile, Luiz posted on Instagram that he was committed to the club:

"100% focused here! @avfcofficial (Aston Villa)."

The midfielder has made seven appearances so far this season, scoring two goals.

One of those goals came against Arsenal straight from a corner whilst speculation remained that he could be headed to the Emirates Stadium.

