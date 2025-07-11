Arsenal target refuses to show up to training at current club as he looks to force move to the Gunners: Reports

Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly set to refuse to show up in pre-season training for Sporting CP. As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on X, the Sweden international is looking to force a move to the Emirates.

Ad

Romano has revealed that Gyokeres will not join Sporting CP's training today, tomorrow or at any moment this summer. He reportedly only wants to join Mikel Arteta's side and has told the Sporting CP president of his wish. Romano wrote on X:

"Viktor Gyökeres will not show up in training at Sporting today, tomorrow or at any moment this summer. His decision is clear as reported during the week: he only wants Arsenal, it’s over with Sporting. Gyökeres also informed Sporting president about that 5 days ago."

Ad

Trending

Gyokeres has been on fire for Sporting CP since joining the Portuguese giants in 2023 from Championship side Coventry City. He has amassed 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 appearances for the club which makes him arguably the most lethal striker in Europe.

The Swedish attacker has been heavily linked with Arsenal in recent weeks but the Gunners have failed to make progress during their negotiations with Sporting. The Portuguese outfit are reportedly adamant that they want €80 million (£68.6 million) for the striker, which the Gunners are unwilling to match.

Ad

Arsenal target could be set to join rivals after fail to make progress in transfer negotiations: Reports

In-demand Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly considering a move to Manchester United. The Sweden international was keen on joining Arsenal but the Gunners have failed to make any progress in negotiations with Sporting CP.

Sporting reportedly demand €80 million for Gyokeres with €70 million upfront and €10 million in add-ons. However, Mikel Arteta's side have offered €65 million upfront and €15 million in add-ons, putting the deal up in the air.

Ad

As reported by Portuguese media outlet Correiro da Manha via Metro, Gyokeres is now considering Manchester United as an option. The Red Devils were always keen on the 27-year-old but the player reportedly favoured Arsenal because of Champions League football.

The striker already has a good relationship with Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim who signed him at Sporting CP. He played 68 times under the Portuguese manager scoring 66 times and providing 23 assists in the process.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Snehanjan Banerjee Snehanjan is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football news. A hardcore Liverpool fan for over two decades, he has been covering the game since the past 8 years and always strives to give readers relevant, accurate and credible content.



Snehanjan developed an interest in football at a very young age, thanks to his father watching football on TV. His favorite player is club legend Steven Gerrard and his favorite manager is another legend in Jurgen Klopp. The ‘Miracle of Istanbul’ i.e., Liverpool beating AC Milan in the 2005 UEFA Champions League final left an indelible mark on him. He believes that Liverpool is a family unlike other top clubs, which sets them apart.



Snehanjan also follows Indian Super League and the I-League, although the latter is closer to his heart. If he could change a rule in football, it would be VAR not pointing out mistakes of on-field officials unless they are clear and obvious errors. Outside the football world, Snehanjan likes to explore the various genres of music and watch movies and shows on OTT. He’s also a car enthusiast and likes to follow the automobile world. Know More