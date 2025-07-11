Viktor Gyokeres considering move to Arsenal’s Premier League rivals after Gunners fail to make progress in transfer negotiations: Reports

Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly exploring a move to Manchester United after Arsenal failed to make progress in transfer talks. The Swedish forward appears to be determined to leave Sporting this summer, with multiple European giants keen on signing him.

Recent reports claimed Arsenal were in pole position to sign Viktor Gyokeres after he prioritized a move to the Emirates. However, transfer talks between the Gunners and Sporting stalled this week over financial issues. The Portuguese side are reportedly fixed on their asking price of €80 million for Gyokeres, with €70 million upfront and €10 million in bonuses. However, Arsenal's latest offer includes €65 million upfront with €15 million as add-ons. Amid uncertainties about the deal going through, Gyokeres has now shifted to other options.

According to the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha (h/t Metro UK), Viktor Gyokeres is exploring a move to Manchester United amid uncertainty over his Arsenal move. The Red Devils are reportedly ready to match Sporting's asking price worth €70 million with €10 million add-ons. The Sweden international is still leaning towards the Gunners, but could change his mind if transfer talks do not progress, per the report.

The report further suggests that Viktor Gyokeres's relationship with Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim could play an important role in the negotiations. Amorim coached Gyokeres at Sporting CP for one season before taking over the helm at Old Trafford in 2024.

Amorim is reportedly keen on reinforcing his attack following a disappointing season, and Gyokeres could be an excellent option. Further developments will depend on whether the Gunners can progress transfer talks with Sporting regarding Gyokeres's asking price.

Viktor Gyokeres is open to taking a wage cut to push a move to Arsenal: Reports

Gyokeres - Source: Getty

According to a report by the Record, Viktor Gyokeres is open to taking a major wage cut to facilitate his potential transfer to Arsenal this summer. The Swedish forward has reportedly offered to give up €1.7 million in wages to make the switch to the Emirates.

Despite Gyokeres reportedly reaching a personal agreement with Arsenal, the North London side have been struggling to progress in negotiations with Sporting. However, the striker is determined to join the Premier League this summer and continues to prioritize the Gunners.

The North London side, meanwhile, made Viktor Gyokeres their main summer target after failing to negotiate for Benjamin Sesko with RB Leipzig. The German side demanded a reported €100 million for Sesko and were not willing to negotiate on the same. The Gunners were also reportedly interested in Nico Williams, although the Spaniard renewed his contract with Athletic Club instead.

It remains to be seen where Viktory Gyokeres ends up this summer. Apart from Premier League sides, clubs like Juventus, Fenerbahce, and Atletico Madrid were also interested in signing him. The Swedish star reportedly also rejected offers from Saudi Pro League sides in hopes on joining the Premier League.

