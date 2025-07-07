Viktor Gyokeres ready to make big sacrifice in attempt to help Arsenal match Sporting’s asking price for his transfer: Reports

Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly willing to give up a chunk of his wages to push for a move to Arsenal. The striker is keen on making the switch to the Premier League and is ready to take steps of his own.
As per a report in the Record, Gyokeres has agreed to reduce wages in his Arsenal contract by £1.7 million to facilitate the transfer. The Sweden international wants to leave Portugal this summer and has agreed terms with Arsenal.
The Gunners have been keen on signing a striker and turned their attention to Gyokeres after finding RB Leipzig's asking price for Benjamin Sesko too high. The German side wanted €100 million for their star player and were unwilling to accept anything less, as per Sky Germany.
Sporting CP have insisted that they would not sell Gyokeres for €70 million, of which €10 million would be add-ons, citing the other transfers made this summer. The Portugal club's president, Frederico Varandas, told O Jogo:
"The player knows, the agent knows, and I can guarantee, with absolute certainty, that Viktor will not leave for €60 million plus €10 million in add-ons. It's not about trying to gain something, it's that he simply will not leave for that – absolutely will not. We have been watching the market and I saw [Martin] Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, leave for €65 million. I saw Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both forwards but who, in my opinion, do not have Viktor's market value or quality, being negotiated for around €75 million."
Gyokeres has already rejected two offers from the Saudi Pro League this summer. Al Hilal and Al Qadisiyah were interested in signing him, while Manchester United were also in the race for the striker.
Arsenal urged to sign Viktor Gyokeres by former player
Former Arsenal star Perry Groves was on talkSPORT earlier this month and claimed that Viktor Gyokeres was the better option than Benjamin Sesko. He claimed that the Sporting CP star was ready to lead the attack, while the RB Leipzig striker would need time to adjust to the Premier League.
He said (via Metro):
"100 per cent, I would sign Viktor Gyokeres. He's five years down the line in knowing his trade. At 22, you're still learning, you're raw whereas Gyokeres has proven he can score goals. He's proven he can score goals in the Championship, over in Portugal, and his record in the Champions League is good as well. At every level, he's proven he can score goals."
Arsenal have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. They remain interested in Real Madrid's Rodrygo, Chelsea's Noni Madueke, and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, according to The Sun.