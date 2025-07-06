Arsenal target rejects 2 offers as he wants to join Mikel Arteta's side - Reports

Arsenal have been handed a boost as Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly rejected offers from two Saudi Pro League sides. The striker wants to make the switch to the Premier League and is eyeing a move to the Emirates.

As per a report in RECORD via METRO, Al-Hilal and Al-Qadisiyah have seen their offers turned down by Gyokeres. The striker is not interested in moving to the Middle East and is pushing for a move back to England.

Arsenal are linked with a move for the Swedish striker but have yet to agree terms with Sporting CP. The club's president, Frederico Varandas, has confirmed that they will not demand the €100 million release clause, but will not sell for €70 million too.

Varandas cited the fees paid by the Gunners for Martin Zubimendi and Manchester United for Mathues Cunha as the benchmark and said (via ManUtd News):

"I can say that Viktor won't leave for €60+10 million. He won't leave, absolutely not. In recent weeks, we've been paying attention can say that Viktor won't leave for €60+10 million. He won't leave, absolutely not. In recent weeks, we've been paying attention."

"I saw a player, Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, go for €65 million, and I saw Matheus Cunha go to United for around €75 million. I believe that Viktor could leave, unless he has the worst agent in the world, which I don't believe, as he's one of the best in the world."

Arsenal are also linked with RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, while Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa has also been on their radar. They face tough competition for Gyokeres, with Manchester United and Juventus also said to be keen on his signature.

Arsenal urged to sign Viktor Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko by former player

Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom spoke to a fan on TikTok earlier this summer and urged the Gunners to sign Viktor Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko. He pointed out that the Swede has done well in the Championship and will be a better fit in the Premier League.

Akpom said (via TBR Football):

"Gyokeres for me, and it's not even close, to be honest. It's subjective isn't it, you can talk about the age of Sesko but Gyokeres is ready now, you know I played against him in the Championship, he took Coventry to the play-off finals basically alone, with one or two other players, and he's gone to Portugal and he's scored, what is it? 50 goals in both seasons?"

"If Arsenal are looking for now then it's Gyokeres and if Arsenal had Gyokeres the past few seasons, I'm not saying we would have won the Premier League but… I think Gyokeres is a beast and we need him now."

Gyokeres had a stunning 2024/25 season with Sporting CP, scoring 54 goals in 52 matches across competitions. The striker's red-hot form helped the Portuguese giants to a domestic double.

