Premier League rivals Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David to bolster their ranks. As per reports from HITC, the north London rivals are keen to steal a march on the likes of West Ham United, Manchester United, and Chelsea to acquire the player.

Arsenal are currently in the thick of a Premier League title race with Liverpool and Manchester City. However, the Gunners have relied on players in multiple positions to carry the goalscoring burden and have lacked an out-and-out striker. Considering David is 24, he would perfectly fit into the squad.

Cross-town rivals Tottenham, too, have a similar conundrum. However, with age catching up with Son Heung-min, they need to plan for the future. While Richarlison has shown glimpses of being capable of leading Spurs' line, the club will be keen to sign another striker considering the Brazilian's injury history.

This is where Jonathan David comes in. The Canadian striker has been in great form since the turn of the year, which has led to him attracting suitors from all over Europe. He has made 36 appearances for Lille this season, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists.

His contributions are helping Lille in their quest to qualify for European competitions next season. Due to this, Lille are likely to demand a hefty fee for the player.

Emile Smith Rowe willing to stay at Arsenal and fight for place

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has struggled for game-time this season. Aged 23, he has played just 357 minutes across 16 games, appearing in the majority of those as a substitute.

While many would think this would push Smith Rowe out of the club, he has vowed otherwise.

As per GiveMeSport, Smith Rowe has told the club hierarchy that he wants to stay and fight for his place. The 23-year-old has a long way to go before being anywhere near his peak. Considering Arsenal's young squad and heaps of talent, it makes sense to stay.

Having made his senior bow for the Gunners in September 2018, Emile Smith Rowe has come a long way since. The Englishman has made 112 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists.