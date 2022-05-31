Arsenal and Tottenham make contact to explore possibility of signing 26-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, with Everton and Newcastle United also interested in the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old has played a bit-part role at Barca this season, having only made 27 appearances in all competitions. Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo have been Xavi Hernandez's two regular starters at the heart of the Barcelona defense, limiting Lenglet's game time.

According to SPORT, Lenglet may be available for £15 million but the centre-back would prefer a loan move. Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Newcastle United are all interested in the French defender.

A stumbling block, however, is the player's wages of around £165,000-a-week. The linked clubs will want Barca to pay a large amount of the wages if a loan move is pursued.

Lenglet joined Barcelona from Sevilla back in 2018 for £32 million following an impressive stint at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

He has gone on to make 160 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring seven goals and contributing three assists. Lenglet has four years left on his current contract at the Nou Camp.

Why Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are targeting Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet

Lenglet could be heading to the Premier League

Arsenal have improved defensively under Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners' problems this season coming in attack rather than at the back.

The signings of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes have paid dividends as the two have formed an impressive partnership. The Gunners kept 13 clean sheets in the 2021-22 season, with the duo being at the helm for the most part.

However, Arteta may look for a competition for Gabriel, with the Brazilian perhaps not seeing out the season in the brilliant form he had shown prior.

William Saliba is set to return from his loan from Marseille this summer and will therefore be able to give White competition on the right side of the defense.

With Lenglet being left-footed, that would give Arteta more options and boost the side's defense.

Meanwhile, Tottenham ended their season securing UEFA Champions League football at the expense of Arsenal.

Under Antonio Conte, Spurs have seen a huge improvement in their defense with the Italian deploying three at the back.

Eric Dier, Christian Romero and Ben Davies have performed admirably but Conte seemingly desires another left-footed centre-back. Lenglet falls into that category and with Champions League football on the horizon, Tottenham will want more options.

The French defender also has valuable experience having played for Barca in Europe's elite club competition and could be a valuable asset in this regard.

