Arsenal in touch with €80m-rated Brazil international's representatives over potential transfer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly in touch with the representatives of Olympique Lyonnais and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

As per GOAL Brasil (via CaughtOffside), Paqueta is valued at around €80 million which could prove to be a stumbling block for the Gunners. However, CaughtOffside's report suggests that the club's technical director Edu is already laying the groundwork for a potential transfer.

Paqueta enjoyed a productive 2021-22 club campaign with Lyon. The 24-year-old scored 11 times and recorded seven assists in 44 matches across all competitions. Thanks to his displays, Lyon reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League. However, they finished a lowly eighth in Ligue 1.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Arsenal are interested in Lucas Paquetá. Edu Gaspar has already spoken to the player’s representatives that Arsenal will look to make an official offer for him, this window. Report,



Overall, Paqueta has made 77 appearances for the French outfit since joining them in the 2020 summer transfer window. In those games, he has scored 21 goals and provided 13 assists. It is worth noting that his current deal with Lyon runs until 2025.

The Arsenal target is also extremely likely to make Brazil's squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. Paqueta has already won 33 caps for the Selecao, netting seven times and laying out an assist. He also lifted the 2019 Copa America with the side.

Lucas Paqueta could add to the strong Brazilian contingent at Arsenal

It is worth noting that Arsenal have a much cheaper alternative to Paqueta in the market. The Gunners have been linked with Youri Tielemans, with Metro reporting that they were closing in on a £30 million deal for the Belgian midfielder.

Reports from the Express suggested, however, that Mikel Arteta's side are interested in bringing in both Paqueta and Tielemans this summer.

Should the former join Arsenal, he would add to the strong Brazilian contingent currently present at the Emirates. Aside from technical director Edu, the club already had Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes in their ranks prior to this summer.

They have added Gabriel Jesus and teenage winger Marquinhos to their squad in the ongoing transfer window. The Gunners were also linked with Leeds United forward Raphinha earlier this summer, but those rumors have since gone cold.

The likes of Gabriel Paulista, David Luiz and Willian have also played for the Gunners in recent years.

