Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree deal for Brazilian defender, midfielder set to snub Arsenal for La Liga side, and more - 19th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest update as the Gunners agree deal for a Brazilian defender, another midfielder is reportedly set to snub Arsenal for a move to a La Liga side and more.

Arsenal agree deal for Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal have agreed a £22 million deal with Lille for the transfer of defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to the Independent. However, the Gunners are waiting on the defender to make a final decision regarding his future, with Napoli reportedly making a last-ditch attempt to sign the 22 year old.

According to the report, the Gunners are increasingly confident of landing the highly coveted defender, with Manchester United also said to have inquired about his services. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is believed to be eyeing a move for another central defender to partner William Saliba in the heart of the Gunners' defence, and Gabriel appears to be the man Arsenal have zeroed in on.

Gabriel Magalhães is the main target for Napoli if they’ll sell Koulibaly to Manchester City. The Brazilian CB is still waiting to take a final decision between Napoli and Arsenal (total agreement reached with Lille). Man United only contacted his agents days ago. 🇧🇷 #AFC #Napoli — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

Dani Ceballos to snub Arsenal for Real Betis

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is said to be waiting for an offer from his boyhood club Real Betis before he decides on his future ahead of next season, according to Spanish outlet El Desmarque. The 24 year old spent the last season on loan with Arsenal, who are expected to make another move to loan out the Spaniard.

However, according to the report, Ceballos is holding out from moving to Arsenal in the hope that Real Betis will come calling for his services. Madrid are looking to move Ceballos on in the ongoing transfer window, as they want to raise funds to strengthen other positions. Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane doesn't fancy Ceballos, and that means that the Spaniard would be again leaving Santiago Bernabeu but it remains to be seen if it will be on a temporary basis or a permanent one.

Speaking about the prospect of signing Ceballos once again, Mikel Arteta had insisted that Arsenal was in talks with Madrid but failed to provide any concrete update. He said:

"Yeah, we are talking to the club. Obviously we don’t own the player, he’s not in our hands so the clubs will need to have a communication and see what we can do.

"We have to be open to different situations. And I think the market will give us the opportunity to do certain deals like this [swaps] but at the moment I cannot comment on any of that."

Juventus chief travels to London to seal Alexandre Lacazette transfer

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as Juventus' top target, as the Old Lady look to bring in a world-class striker to lead the line alongside Cristiano Ronaldo next season. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus transfer chief Fabio Paratici is set to travel to London to discuss a potential move to sign Lacazette from the Gunners.

Arsenal value Lacazette at around £30 million, however, Juventus will be hoping to complete a player plus cash deal with the Gunners, with Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa, and Cristian Romero the names touted that can be used as part of the exchange. The report further adds that should Juventus fail in their bid to strike a deal for Lacazette, they would instead turn their attention to Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.