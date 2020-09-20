Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners agree personal terms with top midfield target, AC Milan join race for Lucas Torreira and more - 19th September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest regarding the Gunners' pursuit of Houssem Aouar, AC Milan join the race to sign Lucas Torreira and more.

Arsenal agree personal terms with Houssem Aouar

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with their top midfield target Houssem Aouar, according to Italian journalist Luca Fiorino. The Gunners have long been linked with a move for the Lyon midfield ace, with Mikel Arteta said to be a huge admirer of the 22-year-old.

The journalist further adds that the Gunners are expected to table a bid in the region of €45 million for Aouar. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had insisted that the club had received no offers yet from Arsenal.

This indicated that the Gunners are struggling to generate the funds required to sign the French midfielder. Speaking in a recent interview, Aulas said:

"No I don't think so, no offer yet. It seems that Arsenal don't want to, or can't invest the price for Houssem, who is our best player."

AC Milan join the race for Lucas Torreira

AC Milan are the latest Italian side interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to reports. The Gunners are trying to offload a number of first-team players in a bid to generate funds to sign their top targets. Torreira is one of the players heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

The Uruguayan midfielder has been linked with moves to Torino and Fiorentina, with reports indicating the 24-year-old is not part of manager Mikel Arteta's plans. Arsenal are interested in letting Torreira leave on a permanent deal, however, the Gunners are yet to receive a suitable offer so far.

Runar Alex Runarsson travels to London to complete Arsenal deal

Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson is set to travel to London in a bid to complete his move to Arsenal, according to reports.

The 25-year-old is set to join the Gunners in a deal worth approximately worth £1.5 million, He has been brought in as a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who has moved to Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

The Iceland internationa is set to complete his medical and is expected to be introduced to his new teammates soon, with an announcement confirming the deal imminent. Mikel Arteta had hinted recently that the Gunners will be looking to announce a replacement for Martinez shortly. Arteta said:

"Obviously with the departure of Emi, which is a big loss and someone that I think we all wish the best to for what he has done for the football club as well as the person that he is - we have to replace him. We are looking in the market and I think we will shortly in a position to announce a new signing."