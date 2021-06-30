Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners close to completing €25m double deal, English star has verbal agreement to stay at club, and more - 30th June 2021

Arsenal are gearing up for a busy summer as they prepare to ring in the changes in their squad. The Gunners are expected to target multiple signings to strengthen various positions in the team. Mikel Arteta has watched his side finish eighth in the Premier League in back-to-back seasons and knows that his team must improve in the upcoming campaign.

Arsenal are targeting reinforcements in the middle of the park with quite a few of their current midfielders expected to leave. The Gunners also want to bolster their fullback area and are reported to be looking at goalkeepers too.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer stories from 30 June 2021.

Arsenal close to completing €25m double deal

Nuno Tavares in action for Benfica

Arsenal are close to completing deals for Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares, according to Football London. The Gunners have been hot on the heels of both players and are about to bring them to the Emirates this summer.

Negotiations for Sambi Lokonga began a fortnight ago, with Mikel Arteta eager to bring in the Belgian in the wake of the uncertain futures of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi. The Premier League side have now reached an agreement with Anderlecht for the player and they will pay a fee of approximately €17.5m, which could go up to €22m with bonuses.

Arsenal were also involved in a rigorous search for a left-back since January and their hunt has culminated with Tavares. The Gunners have reportedly agreed a deal with Benfica for the Portuguese, worth €8m plus add-ons.

Arteta wants Tavares as a back-up for Kieran Tierney, who was pegged back by injury woes in the 2020/21 season. Tavares was also courted by Napoli, Southampton and Brighton, but it appears that Arsenal have won the race for the 21-year-old’s signature.

English star has verbal agreement to stay at Arsenal

Emile Smith-Rowe celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Chelsea during the 2020-21 Premier League season

Emile Smith Rowe has a verbal agreement to stay at Arsenal, according to HITC via Fabrizio Romano. The midfielder is wanted by Aston Villa, who have already seen two offers rejected by the Gunners. Smith Rowe’s future remains a subject of speculation, but speaking on the Que Golazo Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Smith Rowe is set to stay at the Emirates.

“It’s not signed yet, but before Emile went on holiday this summer he had a verbal agreement ready with Arsenal, this is what I know,” said Romano.

The acclaimed journalist also added that the Englishman is happy at the Emirates and Arsenal are determined to keep hold of him. As a result, any potential suitors will have to break the bank to secure the player’s services.

Gunners edging closer to Sheffield United star

Aaron Ramsdale with the England squad ahead of Euro 2020

Arsenal are edging closer to a deal for Aaron Ramsdale, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Gunners have already initiated contact with Sheffield United to bring the 23-year-old to the Emirates. Mikel Arteta believes the Englishman would be a fine backup for Bernd Leno.

However, the German’s future at the club is also shrouded in doubt, even though he has two years left on his deal. Arsenal could opt to cash in on Leno, as they believe Ramsdale has the ability to be a future number one.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra