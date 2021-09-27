Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners hierarchy make Mikel Arteta sack decision, club want €15m for German goalkeeper, and more - 27th September 2021

Arsenal blew away Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Sunday (September 26). The Gunners scored three goals in a blistering first-half that all but sealed the fate of the game. Spurs got a goal back through Son Heung-min 12 minutes from time, but it proved to be a mere consolation.

The Arsenal hierarchy have come to a decision regarding Mikel Artera's future. On the transfer front, the Gunners reportedly want €15m to part ways with a goalkeeper who is no longer a first choice at the Emirates.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 27 September 2021.

Arsenal hierarchy make Mikel Arteta sack decision

Arsenal have no intentions of sacking Mikel Arteta at the moment.

Arsenal have no intentions of sacking Mikel Arteta at the moment, according to The Express via Daily Mail. The Gunners management had come to the decision to stick with the Spaniard even before the game against Tottenham Hotspur. A 3-1 victory over their bitter rivals certainly proves them right for now.

Arsenal endured a disastrous start to the new season under Mikel Arteta. Three defeats in their first three games in the league had pushed them to the bottom of the Premier League table. There were calls for the Spaniard's head, but Arteta has successfully managed to overcome his misfortunes. With three victories on the trot, the Gunners are up to 10th in the table and are looking to push higher.

The Arsenal hierarchy believe Arteta has the capacity to turn things around and were already enthusiastic about him ahead of the North London Derby. The Spaniard was given an open hand in the summer and invested heavily in the squad. The Gunners are ready to trust Arteta with the job for now.

Gunners want €15m for Bernd Leno

Arsenal are ready to sell Bernd Leno for the right price.

Arsenal want €15m to part ways with Bernd Leno, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Gunners are ready to offload the German goalkeeper, who has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale in the summer. Mikel Arteta is willing to let him leave and Inter Milan are among the clubs interested in his services.

The Nerazzurri are looking for a replacement for Samir Handanovic, who has endured a difficult time of late. The Serie A giants have the Arsenal man among their shortlisted candidates. The Gunners will allow Leno to leave if Inter Milan match their valuation of the player.

Everton planning January move for Arsenal star

Everton are plotting a move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January.

Everton are planning a move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January, according to Transfer Market Web. The Toffees were close to securing the Englishman on loan in the summer before Arsenal pulled the plug on the deal. However, Everton have retained their interest in the player and will attempt to prise him away in the winter.

A move to Goodison Park could provide regular minutes for Maitland-Niles, who is no longer guaranteed game time at the Emirates. However, the Toffees want to install him as a fullback, as opposed to his preferred position in midfield.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra