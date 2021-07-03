Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners initiate late attempt to sign veteran defender, club interested in Bundesliga striker, and more - 3rd July 2021

Arsenal are hoping a proactive summer will help them bounce back from a disappointing 2020/21 campaign. The Gunners failed to qualify for Europe for the first time in over two decades and were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League in the semi-finals by eventual champions Villarreal. Mikel Arteta’s men also failed to impress in the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

As a result, the Spaniard is eager to ring in the changes in his squad this summer. A central defender is being sought after, while Arteta wants to improve his attacking department as well. The Gunners boss is also planning to move some of his current stars out of the club before the start of the new campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer stories from 3 July 2021.

Arsenal initiate late attempt to sign veteran defender

Sergio Ramos in action for Real Madrid

Arsenal have initiated a late attempt to sign Sergio Ramos, according to TBR Football via Goal. The Spaniard left Real Madrid after 16 years at the Santiago Bernabeu and is close to a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent.

Ramos has reportedly drawn interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, but is currently negotiating with PSG for a move to the Parc des Princes. However, a deal is yet to be finalized and the Gunners have asked to be kept informed about the situation.

🚨| There is nothing closed between Sergio Ramos and PSG, nor agreed, nor signed yet. Both parties have open conversations and are calling for further dialogue in the coming days. There is also interest from Arsenal.@rubenuria [🥇] — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) July 2, 2021

Arsenal are looking to make defensive reinforcements this summer and are already locked in talks with Brighton for Ben White. It is not clear whether the Gunners will consider Ramos in addition to the Englishman but Arteta’s interest in the Spaniard is understandable. The Premier League side lack character and leadership in the dressing room and Ramos’ vast experience and trophy-winner credentials would be a tremendous addition to the club.

Gunners interested in Bundesliga striker

Breel Embolo in action for Switzerland at Euro 2020

Arsenal are interested in Breel Embolo, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Borussia Monchengladbach striker enjoyed a moderate 2020/21 campaign with the Bundesliga side, scoring six times in 41 appearances in all competitions. However, his form for Switzerland at Euro 2020 has attracted interest from the Gunners.

Embolo’s performance at the tournament has propelled him to Mikel Arteta’s target list. The Spaniard wants to strengthen his front line after an underwhelming performance in front of goal in the recently concluded season. Arsenal are contemplating a move for the Swiss international and could attempt a €25m deal to bring him to the Emirates.

Arsenal eager to sell Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette in training for Arsenal

Arsenal are eager to sell Alexandre Lacazette this summer, according to The Express. The Frenchman was the Gunners’ highest scorer with 17 goals in all competitions in the 2020/21 campaign. However, he is reportedly not in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Lacazette made just 22 starts in the Premier League last season, with the Spaniard preferring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah instead.

Arsenal are reportedly "desperate to sell" players like Alexandre Lacazette in order to shed wages and implement younger players into Mikel Arteta's squad this summer.



[Express] — Chelsea (@ouggi) July 3, 2021

The Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract after joining in 2017, but has never managed to hit 20 goals in a season for the Gunners. Arsenal are now ready to remove the 30-year-old’s hefty salary from their books and want to add more youth to their attack.

